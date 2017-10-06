Asus rolls out a new camera-centric Zenfone V in the US

Asus has announced a new device in its Zenfone series, dubbed as the Asus Zenfone V. The smartphone has been launched as a Verizon exclusive in the United States and is available on Verizon’s online and offline stores.

The Asus Zenfone V comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, 5.2-inch full HD AMOLED display and a 23MP rear camera. The Asus Zenfone V is launched as a camera centric midrange device in the US priced at $384 without contract.

Camera centric device

Starting with the main feature of the device, the Zenfone V comes with a 23MP Sony IMX318 sensor with 6P Largan Lens, 4-axis optical image stabilization, 3-axis EIS, laser auto-focus, f/2.0 aperture, and dual-tone LED Flash. On the front, the device sports an 8MP secondary camera with an 88-degree wide angle lens and f/2.0 aperture.

The device comes with Asus PixelMaster Camera technology that includes modes such as HDR, Low Light, Super Resolution, Beautification, Depth of Field, Panorama, GIF Animation, and more. It comes with TriTech technology that combined laser AF, PDAF, subject-tracking auto-focus which allows it to focus in just 0.03 seconds.

Asus Zenfone V runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with Zen UI 3.0 skinned on top. The device features a 5.2-inch full HD AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The device also has 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass on the back.

In terms of performance, the Zenfone V is powered by a 2.15GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor clubbed with Adreno 530 GPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage and microSD expansion up to 256GB.

Powered by a 3,000mAh battery, the device comes with BoostMaster Fast charging that allows you to charge the device up to 60% in just 37 minutes. Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2 and a USB Type-C port. Other features include, NXP Smart AMP technology, support for Hi-Res Audio and DTS Headphone:X.

Price and availability

The Asus Zenfone V is currently being sold as a Verizon exclusive in the United States. It is available in Sapphire Black colour at $384 without contract and at a 24 month payment plan for $16 per month.