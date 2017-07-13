AR focused ASUS ZenFone AR makes its way to India

We’ve seen Lenovo’s Phab 2 Pro with AR-centric features on board. ASUS joined the Project Tango club earlier this year with the launch of the ZenFone AR. The handset is the thinnest Project Tango device available in the markets, so it’s bound to have a few takers.

Well, the handset has now been officially announced for the Indian markets, sporting a TriCam setup on the back to help you capture AR content. The phone is also compatible with Google’s Daydream View headset, giving you a comprehensive AR/VR experience from the handset. The ZenFone AR is the only phone in the world to support both Daydream and Project Tango.

The handset features a 5.7-inch Quad HD (2560x1440) Super AMOLED display along with the quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage with a microSD card slot. To recall, the company unveiled the 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variant with storage variants ranging from 32GB to 256GB during the global announcement.

There’s a massive 23MP camera on the back accompanied by two other sensors for depth focusing and motion sensing, some of the key components required for augmented reality. The company calls this the TriCam system.

The cameras also come with OIS (optical image stabilization) and EIS (electronic image stabilization) on board, so the customers can expect the very best in terms of camera performance with the ZenFone AR. The phone is running Android 7.0 Nougat by default, while a 3,300mAh battery powers the device.

The phone uses DTS HD and DTS Headphone X sound enhancements to offer impressive audio from the default speakers as well as headphones. There’s a USB C port on board as well. The phone is only 9mm thick, which is pretty spectacular considering the kind of hardware it’s packing under the hood.

Buyers will get the Asus ZenEar S earphones, built out of aerospace grade metal and have a triple diaphragm.

Asus Zenfone AR price, availability and offers

The handset will be available via Flipkart from today 4PM onwards. It is priced at Rs 49,999 and comes only in Black colour variant for Indian market.

Buying Zenfone AR on Flipkart can help you get Rs 2,500 off on the recently launched Google Daydream View VR headset. Reliance Jio has collaborated with Asus and Flipkart to offer up to 100GB of additional data with a complimentary Prime subscription.