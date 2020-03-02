Apple iPhone prices in India increased due to revision in import duties

Apple has raised the prices of the iPhone 11 Pro, Pro Max, and the iPhone 8 in India, owing to an increase in the customs duty rate during the 2020 Union Budget.

Specific iPhone models are subject to basic customs duties (BCD) as they are imported to India. An increase in the BCD rate, paired with the withdrawal of social welfare surcharge exemptions, is to be blamed for this. As the Government looks to encourage localization, all tech products which are not manufactured in India and have to be imported have to pay an import fee inevitably.

Revised Apple iPhone prices in India

As a corollary, the other models which are manufactured in India, such as the iPhone 11, XR and the iPhone 7 series remain unaffected by this rate change. The same goes for other products such as the iPad, Apple Watch and the range of Macs.

Starting from the top, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is now priced at Rs 1,11,200 instead of Rs 1,09,900 for the 64GB variant, Rs 1,25,200 for the 256GB model, up from Rs 1,23,900. The top variant with 512GB of storage is now at Rs 1,43,200 instead of Rs 1,41,900.

The iPhone 11 Pro sees similar price increments, with the 64GB, 256GB and 512GB variants now priced at Rs 1,01,200, Rs 1,15,200 and Rs 1,33,200.

As for the iPhone 8 Plus, the 64GB and 128GB models are now at Rs 50,600 and Rs 55,600 respectively. The smaller iPhone 8 will now go for Rs 40,500 and Rs 44,900 for the same storage configurations.

A new iPhone SE 2/ iPhone 9 is also expected to be unveiled at the end of March, with a petite form factor and cherry-picked specifications and a much lower price tag.

Via The Mobile Indian