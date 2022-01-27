Apex Legends newest season gets a trailer showing off new character Maggie

Audio player loading…

Respawn Entertainment has released a new trailer for Apex Legends' latest season, Defiance. It showcases the game's newest character Maggie being dumped into the Apex Games.

The trailer is a ton of fun and leads directly on from a previous trailer from this week that had Maggie being captured. As part of her capture, she's being forced to participate in the Apex Games against her will. What's more, it's pretty clear the other Legends have an ax to grind.

The trailer is full of Apex's trademark carnage, as well as some fun character interactions that the series is well known for. You can watch the new trailer here:

Apex Legend's Defiance is going to be the game's 12th season of content, and it's set to go live on February 8, 2022, across all platforms. The game's 20th character, Maggie is the headlining act, but the trailer also seems to hint that Olympus is seeing a major rework.

In the trailer, the Battle Royale arena is seen plummeting from the sky, and several portals being set off causing disarray around the arena. While not confirmed, it seems like there is plenty of reason to believe Olympus will see a shake-up. This does also probably hint that this season won't bring a new map with it.

Who is Maggie?

Maggie and Fuze used to be best friends... used to. (Image credit: EA)

Maggie has been floating around the Apex Legends universe for almost exactly a year now. She was introduced alongside Fuse in late January 2021 in Season 8. She played a part in his reveal trailers where it was revealed the two being thick as thieves (well, because they were) when they grew up on a planet called Salvo.

However, as their power grew, they drifted apart, and eventually, Fuse decided to join the Apex Games, which Maggie didn't take too well. This led to a tussle where a grenade was detonated and Fuse lost his arm.

In retaliation to Fuse joining the games, Maggie ended up attacking the arena celebrations that had civilians present. This resulted in her blowing up a massive ship which ended up crash-landing into King's Canyon.

Ironically that stunt has gotten her into the Apex Games herself as once she was captured, her punishment was to take part in the bloodsport she hates.

In terms of what to expect from Maggie in-game, we don't quite know yet. Respawn hasn't yet shown off her kit, so as of now, her abilities, as well as other additions to the game, such as a potential weapon, remain a mystery.

Whatever the case, it's clear that the other characters in Apex Legends have a grudge against Maggie for crashing the ship into King's Canyon. That is bound to create a ton of fun character interactions in the game.