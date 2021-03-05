AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT - India price, availability and other details emerge

AMD announced the India prices of the Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU as well as the Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 GPUs. And with the launch of the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT, people in India seem curious to know its pricing here as well.

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT GPU is the company's answer to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU for the 1440p crown. The GPU was announced at AMD's "Where Gaming Begins" event on March 3. It is set to release in the US on March 18.

Srinivas M Reddy, Country Head - Channel Sales and Distribution, India and SAARC, AMD spoke to IGN India and said, “AMD has a strong base of authorised national distribution partners and AIBs across the India region. The Radeon RX 6700 XT cards will be sold through our channel partners and will be available across key retailers and retailers from March 17, aligned to the global launch. The suggested retail price of the cards start from Rs 38990 +18% GST.”

The India details will be confirmed on March 17 and the card would be made available from March 18.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT: Details

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT is a graphics card aimed primarily at 1440p gaming. Unlike other graphics cards it comes with 12GB of VRAM. AMD claims that at 1440p, it's starting to see games utilizing more than 9GB of VRAM.

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT is packed with 40 RDNA 2 compute units, with a 230W board power limit. This is quite a bit less than the Radeon RX 6800, which has 60 compute units and a 250W power budget.

The Radeon RX 6700 XT will support ray tracing an output about 60 fps if you're sticking to 1080p. And AMD promises that it can become the GPU to beat when it comes to 1440p gaming. And if it can handle games like Rainbow Six Siege then it might even become the chosen card for esports titles.