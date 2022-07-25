Alia Bhatt's debut production Darlings' trailer does trigger your curiosity

Audio player loading…

A well-cut trailer should intrigue the watchers. It must, in a sense, trigger the curiosity and also leave everyone guessing. By this yardstick, the trailer of Darlings, which is Alia Bhatt's debut production, has done a good job. After watching the trailer, which dropped today, your interest in piqued, and you also can't decide whether the film is going to be a comedy or something more layered.

To be fair, the makers have already said that Darlings, which will stream on Netflix from August 5, will be a dark comedy. But even knowing that, the trailer kind of surprises your, or even stumps you with its quirky visuals, whacky happenings and zany comic lines. And you also espy something sinister is brewing beneath all this. The element of mystery is what stays with you after you watch the trailer.

Happening time for Alia

(Image credit: Netflix)

Darlings stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in lead roles. The talented Alia has turned a producer under the banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. She has produced darlings jointly with Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma who are part of Red Chillies Entertainment. Darlings is the feature film debut for director Jasmeet K Reen.

Alia Bhatt, for her part, said, "Darlings is special, the moment I read the script, I wanted to be a part of the film not only as an actor, but to play a larger role in bringing such unique stories to the viewers. I can’t hold back my excitement as we unveil the hard work of some amazing co-actors, partner producers and Jasmeet. It’s an engaging tale that we all can’t wait to bring you through Netflix."

The film delves into the lives of a mother-daughter. According to a statement from the makers, the duo is "fighting for love and finding their footing in Mumbai whilst also battling their demons." Director Jasmeet K Reen said, "It’s been an exceptionally fulfilling creative journey from inception to seeing it come alive."

It's happening time for Alia Bhatt. The comely actress married Ranbir Kapoor recently and announced her pregnancy too. Her last Hindi movie Gangubai Kathiawadi got her enormous critical acclaim and proved to the world that she could carry alone the burden of a film on her slender shoulders. She also had a small role in the biggest pan-Indian hit in recent times, SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR. The young actress is also set for her Hollywood debut through the movie Heart Of Stone that also stars Gal Gadot.