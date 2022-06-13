Airtel introduces missed call alert feature - This is how it will work

Audio player loading…

Airtel has refreshed its services with the introduction of the missed-call alert feature. The feature has been in the game for a long time, but now Airtel has changed the way it previously worked. Instead of receiving messages, the users are supposed to visit the Airtel Thanks application to keep a tab on the missed calls.

Another major highlight is that the feature is available for both types of users - prepaid and postpaid. One thing which the user should remember is that the feature will be available for those who have an active voice calling connection, irrespective of the plan of course.

The feature is useful for the people who live in low network areas or if their phone gets switched off out of the blue. The feature is also active in national and international roaming situations.

Talking about the competition in the market, Jio is already offering similar services, but it works in a smoother way as compared to the services offered by Airtel. The Jio feature sends you an alert related to the calls that you miss while your device is in a low network area or is switched off due to any reason.

How to use the Airtel Missed Call alerts feature?

Firstly, install the Airtel Thanks application if you don't have it and make a login via your Airtel number.

Now, you will find the 'curated by you' tab on the application.

You will find a sub-tab saying smart missed call alerts.

Now tap on it and then activate it for your device.

Is this worth the pain?

The way Airtel has made the process a bit complicated is surprising. It could have been a simple SMS alert the way other telecom operators do. Imagine visiting the app every time to check if you got any important calls or not.

However, something is better than nothing at this point in time. At least the users will get to know missed call details while their phone is not operational. Speculations are that Airtel may probably introduce the SMS alert service in the future soon.

