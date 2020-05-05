After, Oppo, now Vivo seems to be ready with a smartwatch - data is scarce yet

Vivo announced last year at the INNO event in China that it plans to jump into the highly competitive wearables segment with a slew of smartwatches soon. The silence since then has now been broken with the BBK Electronics subsidiary getting a design patent approved in its home country.

Though the smartwatch design patent was approved in China, the Vivo Watch trademark has appeared on a number of certification databases including the EUIPO website in the past hinting that Vivo was indeed serious about its smartwatch plans. Add to that, its sibling Oppo has also debuted a smartwatch in recent times. So, a Vivo Watch doesn’t look too far from reality now.

#vivo files design patent for their upcoming smart watch. pic.twitter.com/vYVwU5kj5QMay 5, 2020

Coming to the patent itself, it got published at the China Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) and this is the only patent that details the yet-unreleased product.

As can be seen in images, It has a circular dial with buttons on one side and a sporty look to it, unlike Oppo’s stylish version. It appears there is a heart rate sensor below the dial and the rest of the design is pretty typical of a smartwatch. The patent does describe the product as a sports watch which makes us think if whether there could be multiple versions of it coming.

Moreover, with the China manufacturing behemoth finally getting back to full steam, it is likely that Vivo has jump-started its smartwatch plans once again. So far, we’ve only had leaks and tips from Chinese bloggers suggesting that Vivo is indeed working on a smartwatch. And this patent is the best hint yet that it could be coming soon.

If this is a flagship product, we expect Vivo to fill the watch up with powerful features and specifications, although nothing is certain right now. The past few months have seen a number of Chinese companies such as Xiaomi and Oppo jump on to the smartwatch arena.