A new generation of Microsoft Teams on Windows 11 is coming to your work laptop

Your workplace edition of Microsoft Teams could soon run faster and smoother than ever before, the company has hinted.

The company revealed the second generation of the video conferencing software, Microsoft Teams 2.0, at the end of 2021, but so far it has only been available for personal accounts on Windows 11.

Now, it seems that Microsoft Teams 2.0 could be coming to business, work and school accounts within the next few weeks or months, in what would be a welcome expansion for many users.

Teams 2.0 for all?

In a reply (opens in new tab) to a question on a blog post concerning "performance enhancements" for Microsoft Teams, Mark Longton, a Group Principal Program Manager at the company, seemingly confirmed that the new version would be coming to more users soon.

Replying to a question about Microsoft Teams 2.0 features coming to more users soon, Longton noted, "I can say that there is a heavy resource allocation towards the WebView2 work you mention for business users...although I am not able to comment on any timeline at this time."

"Fully appreciate the need to keep pushing hard in this area across responsiveness, latency, and resource utilization both with short team gains and longer term architectural changes to achieve step function improvements," he added.

Building on the unbridled success of the original software release, Microsoft Teams 2.0 (opens in new tab) offers a number of upgraded services and tools for users.

Just like Microsoft's desktop client, Teams 2.0 supports calling, messaging, audio controls, meeting management and native Windows notifications, and also now allows users resize windows and includes the ability to quote replies directly from the conversation tab.

However, it's also directly integrated into Windows 11's new Chat app, bringing all your communication tools into one place for the first time, and is also integrated to the dock, so you can easily join in with meetings and family calls.

