5 Must-have tech accessories you can buy under Rs. 1000

Did you think that tech accessories are always expensive? Luckily, you are wrong. There are plenty of options that do not come with hefty price tags, which is what makes these accessories must-haves for everyone.

Take a look at five tech accessories that you can buy for as cheap as under Rs. 1000.

1. Xiaomi Mi Band

Price: Rs. 999

A battery that can last up to 30 days, smart vibration alarm, military-grade sensor, and water-resistant build are some of the features of this fitness tracker. If you have not already bought an electronic wristband because these are too expensive, the Xiaomi Mi Band is just the thing for you. You can monitor physical activities like walking and running, how many calories you burned, and even the quality of sleep. You can buy it on Amazon or the Mi official website.

2. Enter E-CFK USB flexible keyboard

Price: Rs. 475

If you find your desk always cluttered, this flexible keyboard makes it easier for you. you can simply roll it up from one side and put it away when not in use. This is also an excellent accessory for those who love working with a separate keyboard with a laptop but cannot do so because you are travelling often. Keys that have been ergonomically designed make it comfortable to use, while the premium silicone material makes it resistant to scratches and dirt. Since it supports USB, you can easily use the keyboard anywhere.

3. Belkin USB Car Charger

Price: Rs. 600

Low battery on our gadgets is something we all deal with today, particularly when travelling. The Belkin USB car charger is the right accessory for those long drives to work and even for road trips. This compact, portable charger can be used in cars to charge smartphones, tablets, laptops, as well as MP3/MP4players. The 2.1A Current output charges your devices quickly, and the built-in indicator light tells you about the charging status.

4. Sennheiser CX 180 In-ear Earphones

Price: Rs. 799

A decent pair of earphones does not always mean that you need to shell out a bomb. This pair from the reputed name Sennheiser gives you high-res stereo sound with a powerful bass, while the contoured design fits nicely in your ear canal for extended use without any discomfort. The 16 ohms impedance reduces ambient noise for a better listening experience. The earphones come with a 3.5mm stereo plug and a 1.2-m long cable.

5. Madsbag Tea Coffee Milk USB Cup Warmer

Price: Rs. 425

Work days are long and at times boring enough already without having to deal with cold tea and coffee. This wonderful mug warmer will help keep your beverage warm as you attend to a phone call or work on that urgent presentation. The compact size makes it portable, while the bear shape will bring some cheer to your work desk. A waterproof body, 3.6 watt of power, and an energy-saving heat plate are some of the features of this appealing little gadget.

Even dining out at a decent place costs more than these interesting accessories. So what are you thinking about? Go ahead and pick one or all of these without feeling a burn in your pocket.

(Main Image: Flickr)