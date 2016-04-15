10 new WhatsApp features that you must check out

With more than one billion users, WhatsApp is no doubt the most widely used messaging platform around the globe. The Facebook owned messaging application is the first app a smartphone user installs on his/her handset and stay hooked to it throughout the day to stay in touch with family and friends.

The platform has recently got a number of new features that further enhances its everyday usage and makes it a must app for every smartphone user. That said, here we have rounded up all the new features of the popular platform that you must know to be a messaging pro. Here you go.