Best standing desk converters for home office and WFH in 2022

Getting rid of your old office desk can be a hassle so why not breathe new life into it with a standing desk converter? The best standing desk converters allow you to continue using your existing desk but in a whole new way. You now have the option of working from either a sitting or standing position without having to buy and assemble a whole new desk.

At the same time, many standing desk converters come with unique features that can help you organize your workspace and be more productive. For instance, some come with containers to hold pens, notepads and other business accessories while most feature a keyboard tray for improved ergonomics.

Sitting at a desk all day has been proven to have negative effects on your health so why not upgrade your home workspace so that you can be more active and alternate between sitting and standing. Whether you’re currently working from home or are looking to boost your productivity in the office, we’ve picked out six of the best standing desk converters available today with budget-friendly options as well as some more premium ones with additional features.

Why choose a standing desk converter over a standing desk?

If you’re considering spending a significant sum (although there are great budget options out there) on a standing desk converter, you may be wondering if you should just upgrade to a standing desk instead and for good reason. However, not everyone is in the position to do so for a number of reasons.

Standing desks are significantly more expensive than standing desk converters as some can be had for just over a hundred dollars. At the same time, standing desks can take up a lot of space especially if you’re currently in a small apartment or a cramped dorm room. University students are in a unique position as well since most colleges don’t allow you to change the furniture in your dorm room. The same concept applies to employees who work in offices that want to give working while standing a chance but can’t swap out their existing desk for a new one without first getting the necessary approval from HR. With a standing desk converter though, you can upgrade your existing desk with little to no fuss. They’re also compact enough that you could even throw a standing desk converter in your car and bring it with you wherever you go.

The recent transition to remote work left many people without a dedicated home office using their kitchen tables or other places around their homes to work. Even if you’re still using your kitchen table, a standing desk converter will make it feel like an actual desk with the added bonus of extra space for your files, coffee and anything else you may need while working.

If you do decide to upgrade to a full standing desk later on, you can always sell your standing desk converter online or even give it to a friend or colleague that’s also interested in being more active throughout their workday.

1. UPLIFT Desk ATX Standing Desk Converter Best overall - supports a wide variety of heights Specifications Height adjustment range: 6.3” to 24.6” Size: 34.5” x 20.8’ x 6.3-24.6” (W x D x H) Weight limit: 39.6lb (17.9 kg) TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Ships fully assembled + Built-in cable management + Monitor arm compatible + Available in black or white Reasons to avoid - Keyboard tray does not adjust below desk surface

The ATX Standing Desk Converter from UPLIFT Desk arrives fully assembled, ready to use and is available in either black or white to match your existing desk. The laminate work surface prevents scratches from everyday wear and tear and the edges of both the desktop and the keyboard tray are chamfered.

This standing desk converter can be adjusted with just one hand and there are no predetermined height settings. Instead, you just stop at any height within its 18.3” range with 6.3” being the lowest possible setting and 24.6” being the highest. UPLIFT Desk also allows you to add a laptop or even multiple monitors as the ATX Standing Desk Converter can safely hold up to 38.6lb (17.96kg). The built-in cable management as well as the three included clips under the desk to hold all of your wires are a nice touch as well.

2. VariDesk Pro Plus 36 Best for the office - wide enough for multiple monitors with a weighted base for stability Specifications Height adjustment range: 4.5” to 17.5” Size: 36” x 29.75” x 4.5-17.5” (W x D x H) Weight limit: 35lb (15.8kg) TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon 140 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Laptop cutout + Ships fully assembled + Spring-assisted rowing lift + 11 height settings + Weighted base for added stability Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Although Vari is now known for its standing desks, the company actually got its start making standing desk converters. The VariDesk Pro Plus 36 is its best-selling model and like the previous offering from UPLIFT Desk, it also arrives fully assembled. However, what sets this standing desk converter apart from the competition is that it features a weighted base for extra stability, thicker gauge steel and durable 3D laminate finish.

The VariDesk Pro Plus 36’s desktop has a cutout for a laptop and the keyboard tray is curved in the middle to allow you to get closer when typing. At its lowest point, this standing desk converter rests at 4.5” but it can be raised all the way up to 17.5”. There are 11 height settings available to help you find the one that works for you and the spring-assisted lift makes it easy to adjust the desktop using its dual-handle design. The VariDesk Pro Plus 36 is also available in black or white to match your existing desk or table.

3. Flexispot Aesthetic Sit Stand Workstation M6 30" Best for organization - integrated storage boxes make it easy to keep your workspace tidy Specifications Height adjustment range: 5.9” to 18.5” Size: 30” x 25.8” x 5.9-18.5” (W x D x H) Weight limit: 33lb (14.9kg) TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Sleek design + Integrated storage boxes + Single-handle to adjust height + Magnetic board above keyboard tray + Quick-install for Flexispot monitor arms Reasons to avoid - No black color option available

If one of the reasons you’re considering a standing desk converter in the first place is to organize your workspace, then Flexispot has you covered. The company’s Aesthetic Sit Stand Workstation M6 30” is available in white or gray and features integrated storage boxes at either side for storing pencils, notecards and other office essentials. However, the back of the keyboard tray is also magnetic so you can pin up reminders.

The Flexispot Aesthetic Sit Stand Workstation M6 30" can be adjusted with just one hand and at its lowest setting, this standing desk converter is 5.9” though it can be raised up to 18.5”. A gas spring system makes it easy to adjust and its smaller size means it won’t take up too much space on your desk. If you want to add a monitor to this desk, you’re in luck as Flexispot’s monitor arms can be set up quite easily with a quick-click installation feature. There’s also a cable management hole so you can neatly run the cables from your keyboard or mouse.

4. Ergotron WorkFit-Z Mini Best for small workspaces - Z-shaped vertical lift takes up less space Specifications Height adjustment range: 5.4” to 17.9” Size: 31” x 16.3” x 5.4-17.9” (W x D x H) Weight limit: 25lb (11.4kg) TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Built-in smartphone/tablet holder + Compact, space-saving design + Easy out-of-the-box set-up + Infinite, click-free adjustments Reasons to avoid - Only available in gray woodgrain

Founded back in 1982, Ergotron has been making (as the name suggests) ergonomic tilt stands and mounting arms for the past 40 years. The company’s WorkFit-Z Mini, Standing Desk Workstation is a compact standing desk converter ideal for smaller workspaces. Its out-of-the-box design also allows you to get to work in no time at all.

Due to its smaller nature, the WorkFit-Z Mini can only support up to 25lb (11.4kg) but it is able to be raised all the way up to 17.9” at its maximum height. This standing desk converter provides infinite, click-free adjustments while a cutout at the front of its desktop can hold both a smartphone and a smaller tablet like the iPad Mini. Meanwhile, the keyboard tray has holes at either end so that you can neatly run the cables from your mouse and keyboard.

5. VIVO 32 inch Desk Converter Best budget option - work while standing without breaking the bank Specifications Height adjustment range: 4.4” to 19.6” Size: 31.5 x 15.8 x 4.4-19.6” (W x D x H) Weight limit: 33lb (14.9kg) TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Unlimited points of adjustment + Low profile at minimum height + Removable keyboard tray + Multiple color options available Reasons to avoid - Shallow keyboard tray

The VIVO Height Adjustable 32in Desk Converter is our budget pick as the black model can be had for less than $100 at the time of writing. It’s also available in dark walnut and white but those other color options cost slightly more. Its patented X-Frame design allows you to raise this standing desk converter from a base height of 4.4” all the way up to 19.6”. Despite its affordable price, its desktop can hold a maximum of 33lb (14.9kg) while the keyboard tray can hold up to 4.4lb (1.99kg).

Like several other options on this list, the VIVO Height Adjustable 32in Desk Converter features unlimited points of adjustment and raising or lowering is done using a pneumatic lift assist system. VIVO says that you can use this standing desk converter with either C-clamp style or freestanding monitor arms and it can accommodate dual monitors or a monitor and laptop. Another nice feature for laptop users is the fact that the keyboard tray is removable.

6. Mount-It! Standing Desk Converter Best for dual monitor setups - this standing desk converter ships with a free dual monitor mount Specifications Height adjustment range: 6.25” to 16.5” Size: 36” x 22.5” x 6.25-16.5” (W x D x H) Weight limit: 33lb (14.9kg) TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Eight height settings + Integrated phone/tablet stand + Storage slot for office supplies + Accommodates screens up to 27” + Ships with dual monitor stand included Reasons to avoid - Only black color option available

The Mount-It! Standing Desk Converter is another relatively inexpensive option with a fantastic freebie thrown in. If you plan on using multiple monitors, you’re good to go as Mount-It! Decided to ship this standing desk converter with a free dual monitor mount that fits screens up to 27” included. However, it’s also detachable in case you want to use it with a single monitor or with a laptop.

A gas spring lever allows you to adjust this standing desk converter to your preferred height and it features a total of eight different height settings. The Mount-It! Standing Desk Converter has a minimum height of 6.25”, a maximum height of 16.5” and can support up to 33lb (14.9kg). Like the Ergotron WorkFit Z Mini, there is also a phone/tablet holder on its desktop but unlike the other standing desk converters on this list, its keyboard tray is raised at the back so your devices don’t slide off while in use.

How we chose the best standing desk converter

When rounding up our picks for the best standing desk converter, we first looked at brands like Vari, UPLIFT Desk, Flexispot and Ergotron because we reviewed standing desks from each company in the past.

From here, we included budget options from Mount-It and VIVO for those looking to try a standing desk converter without breaking the bank. We also took into account users that want to have dual monitor setups as well as those who want to use a standing desk converter to help organize their office or home workspace.

There’s something for everyone here but we also plan to update this guide with new models for additional use cases going forward.

