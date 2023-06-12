Wondering how to watch Ubisoft Forward 2023? We've got you covered. The main event returns this year, boasting updates for some pretty big titles. If there are a few surprises peppered in as well as the stuff that we know about, this could be a very good showcase indeed.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be shown, for one. The upcoming open-world game hasn't really had many details revealed for it since it was announced, so a trailer would certainly go a long way. Assassin's Creed Mirage and The Crew: Motorfest are the other big headline games set to be shown off, so hopefully we see more of Basim as he hunts down a target across Baghdad.

Here's how to watch Ubisoft Forward 2023, including the start time, and some info on what games to expect at the show. Be sure to check back in with this page to watch the stream on the day of the event.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Ubisoft Forward will air on June 12 at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST. There's a pre-show that starts 15 minutes before the main event, so tune in to catch some smaller announcements. We don't yet know how long the show will be, but judging from past years, it'll be between 30 and 45 minutes long.

Where to watch Ubisoft 2023

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

You'll be able to watch Ubisoft Forward 2023 on the following platforms:

What will be shown at Ubisoft Forward 2023

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

So far Ubisoft has announced that its upcoming Forward event will feature announcements related to Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Assassin's Creed Mirage, and The Crew: Motorfest. Aside from these games, we don't really know what else could be shown. Skull and Bones has yet to receive a new release date, though given the game's tumultuous development, we're not holding our breath. Then there's the Star Wars game that Ubisoft is working on, as well as the Splinter Cell Remake project.

What's most likely is that we will see appearances from The Division: Heartland, XDefiant, and maybe even the mobile Assassin's Creed game, Assassin's Creed Jade. Time will tell whether or not Ubisoft decides to drop any major surprises. We'll be covering the event as it happens, so stay tuned for announcements.

That's all you need to know about Ubisoft Forward 2023. For more info on this Summer's showcases, be sure to check out our E3 2023 schedule.