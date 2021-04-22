How to protect your data with an identity theft protection service

Identity theft can be a huge headache if you fall victim to it. Having your personal information stolen, which can often include your Social Security number, can turn out to be expensive, comes with lots of stress attached and will also take a while to get things straight again. It’s best avoided, which is why it’s a very good idea to invest in the services of an identity theft software package.

Thankfully, identity theft packages are very affordable when you consider just how much they can help you protect your personal information. Starting from just a few dollars a month the software can not only help to prevent identity theft, but can also assist in tracking down criminals such is the sophisticated nature of the products on offer.

So, what’s the point of purchasing an identify theft protection service and what are the benefits? Well, if you subscribe to one of these packages they can carry out credit and financial monitoring, perform dark web scans, keep tabs on criminal activity and roll it all into one easy-to use package. When you’ve got an identity theft protection package configured it’ll also keep tabs on any change of address requests, court records information and more besides.

Secure benefits

When it comes to package options then there is plenty to choose from with identity theft protection products available from the likes of LifeLock, Identity Guard, IdentityForce, IdentityIQ, ID Watchdog, Experian IdentityWorks, Credit Sesame, PrivacyGuard, Zander Insurance, IDShield and IDnotify to single out some of the key players in this marketplace.

And, thanks to healthy competition, the prices for these products are currently keener than ever, with all of them offering services from just a few dollars a month. Of course, you’ll probably want to take a deep dive into the best identity theft protection software packages in order to decide which one is going to be best for your needs.

Different users have different requirements, so pick through each one and single out your key requirements. For example, check if they’re best for family use, best at offering free credit reports, best for having bundled anti-virus included and so on. The great thing about these identity theft protection software packages is that they’ve been around for a while and have evolved with the ever-changing needs of customers. Cybercriminals are always changing their tactics. Thankfully, the identity theft protection suites you can buy are doing the same thing.

(Image credit: Shutterstock / Sapann Design)

Smarter security

The evolution of identity theft protection packages has mean that you now have a much greater range of features and functions at your disposal. Lookout for obvious features that you’d expect as a given, including the likes of theft prevention, credit monitoring, identity recovery assistance and also, crucially, identity theft insurance, which in many cases can be up to $1 million. All of these things offer piece of mind.

Adding to the value of a quality identity theft protection package is the way your chosen software option might be able to help family members. Having functionality that can keep your children safe when they're online is an obvious standout feature to lookout for. Keeping your child’s ID safe is vital, while features such as anti-phishing technology and an included VPN can means everyone in your family is more protected when they’re connected to the internet.

Complete solution

Buying an identity theft protection software solution can often mean you can roll lots of security tasks into one package too. This can be hugely beneficial, especially if you’re time poor and have little inclination to spend ages trying to secure not only your computer but also any additional laptops and the multiple mobile devices that might be present in your household.

If you invest in a great all-round identity theft protection package you might well get not only the ID theft features but also a full-on, bells-and-whistles antivirus package too. This will not only mean that your ID can be better protected but your hardware will benefit from around-the-clock protection against the likes of phishing, spyware, malware, computer viruses and all of those other net nasties that never seem to go away.

Additional benefits

Investing in an identity theft protection package can be very wise when it comes to preventing a wider level of ID fraud too. For example, if you’re out and about and have the misfortune to lose your wallet then something like LifeLock allows you to lock down your credit. The same applies if you happen to detect identity fraud after spotting some tell-tale signs concerning changes to your personal details.

The right package can let you freeze your accounts and also prevent enquires being made against your credit accounts held by the leading bureaus that include Experian, Equifax and TransUnion.

Of course, not all packages do the same thing or have the same features and functions. How much protection you get can also depend on which level of package you purchase, but that’s a good thing though as the range of options available out there means you can tailor a package to suit your specific needs. Getting the right ID theft protection is both time and money well spent.

(Image credit: Pixabay)

Better protection

Getting signed up for identity theft protection is quick and easy. It’s well worth making a little bit of time to explore the various package options and then getting yourself a subscription. The best thing about having an identity theft protection plan in place is that, for the most part, the service will do all of the hard work for you by monitoring everything.

Only when the software notifies you of any possible criminal activity will you need to react, although thankfully the software will have also done its bit by minimising the threat by that point too.

Considering the relatively modest outlay involved in sighing up for an identity theft protection package you should find that, along with offering lots of piece of mind, it also gets the job done much more efficiently. That’s especially so if you have a family that spends lots of time online. And, realistically, who doesn't face that daily challenge these days?