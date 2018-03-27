Huawei P20 live stream: how to watch today's big launch event

Update: The Huawei P20 and Huawei P20 Pro are now official and we've got everything you need to know about the two phones covered here on TechRadar. You can learn all about the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro here now the show is over.

Original story: Huawei is announcing its next flagship phones - the P20 and P20 Pro - on March 27 (that's today) at a launch event in Paris, and we can't wait to find out all the details about the new phones.

If you want to know about the Huawei P20 range first, you'll be able to watch the live stream that starts at 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT on March 27 or midnight March 28 AEST.

Huawei events usually lean toward lasting two hours or more, so expect around that for the company's latest phone launch.

There are at least two options of ways you can watch the Huawei P20 launch live, but we'll be reporting directly from the event so be sure to check TechRadar after the live stream to see our first reactions of the new phones.

YouTube live stream

Perhaps the easiest way to watch the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro launch is with the live stream you can see below on YouTube.

This is Huawei's official live stream, so fingers crossed it'll hold up for the duration of the event.

At the time of writing, the comments on this live stream are active so if the company doesn't decide to close them down ahead of the launch you'll be able to watch the live reaction from the audience too.

Facebook live stream

Don't want to watch the launch on YouTube? Huawei is planning to also live stream the event on Facebook as well, which you'll be able to find by using this link here.

We don't currently know of any other ways to watch the Huawei P20 launch live, but between the Facebook and YouTube streams we hope you'll be able to tune in without any problems.

Be sure to check back after the launch to see read our first reactions to the new phones and anything else Huawei decides to share on stage at its Paris event.