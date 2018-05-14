How to watch the OnePlus 6 launch event

The OnePlus 6 launch event takes place at 5pm BST (12pm EDT, 9am PDT) on May 16, and you can watch it live right here.

OnePlus is streaming the launch of its next generation smartphone live from London, England, and if you're after top-notch live analysis alongside watching the event unfold, then check out our link below.

For all the latest from the event, make sure you keep an eye on our OnePlus 6 hub, which we'll be updating live with all the information you need to know about the new handset including specs, release date and the all important price.

While not official just yet, we already know that the OnePlus 6 will boast the biggest screen the firm has ever put on a phone, and that it'll include a notch at the top of the display.

OnePlus has also confirmed that it'll keep the headphone jack on the handset, that it'll be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 845 chipset, there will be a white variant of the phone and the option of 256GBs of storage.