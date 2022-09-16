God of War Ragnarok PC: will the game come to Steam?

Is a God of War Ragnarok PC release on the horizon? Though the series has long been a real feather in the PlayStation's cap, fans are certainly curious as to whether or not Kratos will be making the leap to PC.

God of War Ragnarok is hotly anticipated and with good reason. God of War (2018) was a serious step up for the series, introducing a poignant and moving narrative to the series' melange. In light of this, fans are keen to see where Santa Monica Studio takes the iconic, third-person action series next.

Plus, what with God of War Ragnarok abilities having been revealed, we can't wait to get stuck into some robust and weighty combat when the game releases on PS5 and PS4 on November 9. Combat in the God of War games has always been exceptional, pulse-pounding stuff, and we expect Ragnarok to be no different.

However, this has got fans asking if God of War Ragnarok's nine realms will come to PC. Fortunately for you, we've combed the internet for every available morsel of information on this pressing question. Read on to find out more about the possibility of a God of War Ragnarok PC release.

God of War Ragnarok PC, will there be a release?

God of War Ragnarok PC: will there be a release?

(Image credit: Sony)

We have good news and bad news. The bad news is that a PC release has yet to be formally announced for God of War Ragnarok. However, while we have no official announcements as of yet, there is certainly hope for a God of War Ragnarok PC release in the future.

Though there is by no means a guarantee of a PC release on the horizon, it's clear that the God of War PC version which landed on Steam in January 2022 was a smashing success. Looking at sources like SteamCharts (opens in new tab), it's clear that God of War (2018) has been doing very well for itself on Steam in terms of sales and concurrent players. It's fair to say, therefore, that it may well be a prudent move for Sony to bring Ragnarok to the PC in the future as it did for its predecessor.

(Image credit: Sony)

It's also clear that Sony is making big bucks with PC games. Proceeds from Horizon: Zero Dawn, God of War, and Days Gone have led the company to predict that they stand to make "quadruple" profits from PC games compared to 2021. We all know that money talks, and it's clear that record profits on PC may well do a great deal to motivate Sony to bring Ragnarok to PC. According to Sony's 2020 corporate report (opens in new tab) (via PCGamer (opens in new tab)), the company said: "We will explore expanding our first party titles to the PC platform, in order to promote further growth in our profitability". That's why it's possible that the company may continue to pivot in that direction.

That said, it's worth emphasizing that nothing official has been confirmed and that this is, at this stage, speculation. Still, it's clear that the prospect of God of War Ragnarok coming to PC isn't entirely hopeless. In the meantime, we'll be sure to update you should Sony release any official announcements.