I just saw Dreame's new robot vacuum with feet, and I'm ready to throw out my Roborock

I had a chance to see Dreame's newest robot vacuum, the Dreame X50 Ultra Complete, in action. With its cutting-edge features, this brand is the one to watch. In fact, it might even make me switch allegiance from my current favorite bot brand, Roborock.

We saw plenty of impressive robot vacuum innovations at CES 2025 in January, but the X50 Ultra Complete has the most... well, complete feature set I've seen.

The standout headline feature is that it has tiny little mechanical legs. These lift the bot and help it hoist itself over tall thresholds in the home. This 'ProLeap System' means the X50 Ultra can tackle steps up to 4.2cm tall in a single bound or up to 6cm tall in two. In action, it looks kind of like the wooing ritual of an exotic bird. It's really quite majestic.

Dreame X50 Ultra Complete climbing up a step - YouTube Watch On

Slightly less graceful is the bot's descent down steps. There is a "shock-absorption system" designed to soften collisions and absorb sound, as well as a little wheel in the front that means the X50 is not quite face-planting, but it still comes down with a bit more of a bump than I was expecting or am wholly comfortable with.

Dreame X50 Ultra Complete descending a step - YouTube Watch On

Beyond those little feet, there's more to show off, though. It also has a navigation puck that can pop up and down (a feature appearing on one of the newest Roborock bots). That enables it to use LiDAR navigation without permanently raising the height of the bot.

With the puck retracted, the height of the robot vacuum is just 8.9cm tall, shallow enough that it can sneak under low-sitting furniture, where dust and hair might otherwise collect. It'll then pop back up again when space allows.

Dreame X50 Ultra Complete pop-up navigation puck in action - YouTube Watch On

Those are two 2025 innovations, but there are further features that have appeared on previous Dreames – including 2024's highly-rated Dreame L40 Ultra robot vacuum and Dreame X40 Ultra Complete robovac – and help round out what is an extremely capable setup.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For example, the spinning mop pads attach using magnets, which means the X50 Ultra Complete can drop them off in its base when they're not required and then return to pick them up again as needed, with no manual intervention required from you.

That means there's absolutely no danger of wet mop pads dragging over your carpets (the mop pads can also lift up to avoid this, but it's not such a failsafe approach if you have thick rugs, for example).

(Image credit: Future)

To ensure the edges of rooms aren't missed, the Dreame X50 not only has an extending side brush to sweep debris into the robot's suction path (fairly common on premium bots), but also a mop pad that can kick out to the side.

I saw the Dreame X50 Ultra, alongside the brand's other products, at the grand opening of its first flagship store in Birmingham, UK – a "significant milestone" in the brand's expansion into the UK.

We're in the process of testing the Dreame X50 Ultra and will report back if it's as good as it looks. It will go on sale in the UK from February 7 at a list price of £1,299. It'll be available to purchase directly from Dreame (in-store and online) as well as via Amazon.

US release information and pricing has been requested, and we'll update this when we hear back.