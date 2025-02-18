Are you tired of part-blended smoothies and lumpy protein shakes? If so, help is at hand in the form of the Nutribullet Flip – now just $72.99 (was $99.99) at Amazon.

The Nutribullet Flip launched last year, and has a smart design that I've not seen in any other wireless personal blender. Instead of the blending unit sitting in the bottom, they're incorporated into the lid at the widest point, which means your ingredients are much less likely to get stuck or miss the blades.

It's one of the best blenders I've tested for shakes and smoothies, and it makes a fantastic iced coffee as well. Just throw in a double espresso, a handful of ice, and your choice of dairy or plant milk, turn it upside down and hit the power button. After one 30-second cycle, you'll have a delicious, perfectly blended frappe. It's great for frozen cocktails and slushies too. .

Today's best Nutribullet Flip deal

Nutribullet Flip: was $99.99 now $72.99 at Amazon This is a huge discount on my favorite personal blender, knocking 27% off the list price. Its ingenious design means the blades are at the widest part so your ingredients never get stuck or miss being blended, and you can drink straight from the lid with no pouring and no mess.

Once you've made your drink, you can sip it straight through the blender's lid, with no need to risk mess by pouring it or unscrewing the motor. There's no risk of cutting yourself; the blade assembly is well away from the sip spout, and the lid also has a hole for a metal straw (included in the package) for supping shakes and iced coffees.

The whole blender super compact too, so you can carry the entire blender to the gym for fresh protein shakes the moment you've finished your workout, or take it to the office. During my tests it completed 13 full blending cycles on a single charge, so you'll only need to plug it in once a week at most. For more details, check out my full Nutribullet Flip review.

