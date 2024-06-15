This berry smoothie is full of antioxidants and tastes like summer

I'm guilty of reaching for processed food – and the odd glass of wine – more often than I should, so I'm always trying to find ways to up my antioxidant levels to give my body a boost. They have a huge number of benefits for your immune system and general health, as well as on your skin, hair and mind.

During recent tests of the best blenders, I was experimenting with various recipes when I discovered this berry smoothie recipe that is brimming with antioxidants. Not just from the fruit, but from the addition of chia seeds and almond butter.

It's fresh and delicious, and is the perfect smoothie for enjoying in the summer sun. It's also incredibly easy to make. Below, I show how to transform frozen fruit into a vivid berry smoothie that doesn't just taste good, it does you good too.

Antioxidant berry smoothie recipe

The antioxidant berry smoothie recipe I have followed is from lifestyle influencer Danna Mei via her TikTok channel. It's been watched 1.2 million times and counting.

Antioxidant berry smoothie ingredients

Using frozen berries not only makes the smoothie ice cold and taste fresh, but it means you can make this smoothie whenever you want because the berries can be used straight from the freezer.

However, you can of course swap for fresh berries. You can also leave out the almond butter if you have a nut allergy, and swap the almond milk for any preferred alternative. If you do switch out the butter, I'd recommend thickening the mixture back up a bit with an extra banana.

Mixed frozen berries

1 banana

Milk – I use almond milk

1 tsp of almond/peanut butter

Chia seeds

(Image credit: Future)

To make this antioxidant berry smoothie you will need the following equipment:

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Blender – I used the Braun TriForce Power Blender

Antioxidant berry smoothie method

Step 1: Chop the banana into small chunks.

Step 2: Add the frozen berries, chopped banana, nut butter, milk and chia seeds to your blender.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 3: Blend on the smoothie setting, or for at least 30 seconds on manual if your blender doesn't have a dedicated smoothie button.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 4: Check the consistency and continue blending until the drink is smooth and pourable. You may need to add more milk if the consistency is too thick.

Step 5: Pour into a glass and serve.

Antioxidant berry smoothie verdict

If you're fed up with green smoothies, or are looking for something different in your bid to up your antioxidant and fruit intake, this berry smoothie is a great place to start.

It tastes and looks delicious and thanks to the use of frozen berries, you can make it whenever the feeling takes you.

(Image credit: Future)

Blender deals

If you're yet to buy yourself a blender, or are looking to upgrade, check out our top-rated blenders below, all available to buy now for the best prices.