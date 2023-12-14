Make every night a silent night with these 6 festive deals on kids' mattresses

While we're not suggesting for a moment that you buy your kids mattresses for Christmas – which would inevitably result in the Worst Christmas Ever – if you think about it, now's a great time to be thinking about finding the best mattress for your children. A comfortable and supportive mattress could be just the thing to ensure your youngsters get straight to sleep at a sensible hour on Christmas Eve and don't bounce out of bed at 5am on Christmas Day, ensuring happy holidays for all.

Well, it's a lovely dream at least. And even if it doesn't result in a peaceful lie-in for you, you'll at least get the peace of mind that comes with knowing that your kids have a comfortable bed that'll give them all the rest they need and keep them properly supported until they need to upgrade to a full-size mattress.

The great news is that there are some excellent deals to be had on kids' mattresses right now from many of the top sleep brands, and if you order now, most will be delivered in plenty of time for the big day. Here are the top options available at the moment.

Bear Cub Kids' Mattress: was $695 now from $452 at Bear

The Bear Cub Kids' Mattress is the latest addition to the Bear range, and with 35% off in the Bear sale it's the cheapest option here. It's a hybrid mattress that's 8.5" deep. with a quilted hypoallergenic cover, layers of heat-regulating gel memory foam and support foam, and a responsive layer of 6" coils with reinforced edge coils for improved edge support. For added peace of mind, Bear states that it's made without fiberglass; it comes with a 120-night sleep trial and lifetime warranty.

Avocado Eco Organic Kids' Mattress: was $649 now from £584.10 at Avocado

If you're after an eco-friendly kids mattress you're rather spoiled for choice. First up there's the Avocado Eco Organic Kids' Mattress, which is GOTS-certified and made with organic latex, 6" recycled steel coils, organic cotton and wool. What it doesn't have is chemical flame retardants, fiberglass, or polyurethane foams. There's 10% off when you use the HOLIDAY code at the checkout, and you'll get a 100-night trial, 10-year warranty and free shipping.

Helix Kids' Mattress: was $748.80 now from $599 at Helix Sleep

The Helix Kids' Mattress has won a number of awards and it's easy to see why. For starters, it has a flippable design that means it can keep providing support and comfort as your kids grow; a firmer side for 3 to 7-year-olds, and softer side for 8 to 12-year-olds. It's made with premium foams and a central layer of 6" coils with two reinforced sides, and its hypoallergenic cover has a water-repellent finish to protect the mattress from inevitable nighttime accidents. There's a 100-night trial, and like grown-up Helix mattress, this one comes with 25% off and a free pillow set.

Nolah Nurture Kids' Mattress: was $919 now from $619 at Nolah

Like the Helix option above, the Nolah Nurture Kids' Mattress has a flippable design with a soft feel on one side and a firm feel on the other, so it can keep on supporting your kids for much longer. Both sides feature a layer of temperature-regulating organic wool above their foam layers, and there's a layer of individually-wrapped 6" coils in the center. Finally there's a breathable GOTS certified organic cotton cover. There's up to $400 off this kids mattress in the Nolah sale, and on top of a 120-night trial and lifetime warranty you'll get a pair of pillows included for free.

Birch Kids' Natural Mattress: was $1,123.80 now from $899 at Birch Living

We're getting well into premium territory with the Birch Kid's Natural Mattress, which is a lot like the Helix Kids' Mattress (they're sister companies) only a whole lot more sustainable. It's GOTS & GREENGUARD Gold Certified, and made with layers of organic wool, natural latex and steel coils. This one, again, has a flippable design with a softer and firmer side, and the cover is made with Fair Trade Certified organic cotton that's breathable and hypoallergenic. There's a 100-night trial and on top of free shipping there's the option of in-home setup and the removal of your old mattress.