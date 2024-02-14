You've got until tomorrow to claim Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition on Steam for free

In the mood for some cheap and cheerful zombie slaying this week? Well, it doesn't get much cheaper than free, which is what Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition is on Steam until tomorrow. The promotion lines up with the announcement of Dead Island 2's Steam release date.

Simply by visiting the game's Steam page, you can add Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition to your library without denting your wallet in the slightest. This version comes with all previously-released downloadable content and continues the series' trend of co-op for up to four players.

You may want to act quickly, though, as the game is only free until tomorrow. That's February 15 at 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm GMT, at which time it'll jump back up to its usual Steam price. Even if you're not planning on playing it right away, then, it's still worth adding the Techland-developed game to your library just in case it saves you cash down the line.

Likely, the reason for the promotion, as mentioned, is that Dead Island 2 has finally had its Steam release date announced. Currently only available on consoles and the Epic Games Store, Dead Island 2 will receive its Steam version on April 22. That's a year and a day since its initial launch last year.

Dead Island 2 had an infamously tumultuous development cycle, being transferred across a number of developers over just shy of a decade. When it finally released in 2023, we found a flawed game where there was still fun to be had. In our review, we praised the sequel's in-depth dismemberment system, gorgeous setting, and fun sense of humor.

Need more zombie slaying in your life? Consider checking out our lists of the best zombie games and best VR zombie games if you're looking to blow off some steam, potentially with pals in co-op.