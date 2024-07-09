You can pick up a Nintendo Switch Lite and a free copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons at a huge discount right now

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a brilliant handheld if you're searching for something portable to play while you're out and about and it's available right now at a huge discount with a fantastic game included at no additional cost.

The special edition Nintendo Switch Lite Timmy & Tommy's Aloha Edition is on sale for just $159 (was $199.99) at Walmart. This is a hefty $40.99 discount and, best of all, comes bundled with a free copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons at no additional cost. You also get the console with a unique design, featuring an exotic leaf print on its rear and a small logo on the front.

This is a great option for those interested in portable play, but also a seriously compelling gift. The Nintendo Switch Lite is a fantastic fit for kids thanks to its small size and robust design, so this is a perfect chance to pick up a gift at a discounted price well in advance of the Holiday season.

Huge discount on the Nintendo Switch Lite

Nintendo Switch Lite Timmy & Tommy's Aloha Edition: was $199.99 now $159 at Walmart

This is an absolutely stunning deal on the Nintendo Switch Lite, letting you pick up a special edition version of the console with a free copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons thrown in. This is also well below the lowest-ever price of $171.49 for the regular Turquoise edition at Amazon - which doesn't include the game. UK price: Game - £199.99

A portable version of the hugely popular Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch Lite is a brilliant option for those purely interested in playing games on the go. We awarded the system four and a half stars out of five in our Nintendo Switch Lite review, where we praised its charming design and portable size. This deal includes a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, one of the best Nintendo Switch games out there today. In our Animal Crossing: New Horizons review, we described it as a highly relaxing and charming experience that's ideal for series veterans and newcomers alike.

If you're searching for other great deals on Nintendo Switch hardware, it may be worth waiting until Amazon Prime Day later this month. We're expecting loads of fantastic Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals and will be keeping you up to date with the very best offers.

If you're outside the US or UK, you can browse any offers on the Nintendo Switch Lite in your region below.