Yep, the Backbone One sure is discounted again this Black Friday

If there's one product that always receives killer discounts around a major sales event, it's the Backbone One. This top mobile controller is a great Black Friday buy, especially as multiple models are discounted in both the US and UK.

Starting with the US, right now you can pick up the Backbone One 2nd Gen for just $69.99 (was $99.99) at Best Buy. That's a neat $30 discount and a great price for such a high-quality mobile controller. You can also find the Backbone One PlayStation Edition 2nd Gen for the same discounted price of just $69.99 (was $99.99) at Best Buy.

Over in the UK, you can secure the Backbone One 2nd Gen for just £69.99 (was £99.99) at Amazon. Once again, the Backbone One PlayStation Edition 2nd Gen is the same price at just £69.99 (was £99.99) at Currys.

Read on for even more information about these offers, plus where to buy the Lightning version if you own an older iPhone.

US deals

UK deals

The Backbone One 2nd Gen is one of my favorite mobile controllers, netting an impressive four out of five stars in my recent review. It's the mobile gamepad that I would recommend to most people, as it hits pretty much the perfect balance of performance and price.

Thanks to its USB-C connector it's widely compatible, but there's also a Lightning connector edition for those who are still hanging on to older iPhones. It's a great match for mobile gaming whether you play something like Genshin Impact or Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.

If you happen to be outside the US or UK but still want to nab yourself a bargain, you can check out the latest Backbone One prices in your region below.