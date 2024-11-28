Yep, the Backbone One sure is discounted again this Black Friday
But it's still a great offer
If there's one product that always receives killer discounts around a major sales event, it's the Backbone One. This top mobile controller is a great Black Friday buy, especially as multiple models are discounted in both the US and UK.
Starting with the US, right now you can pick up the Backbone One 2nd Gen for just $69.99 (was $99.99) at Best Buy. That's a neat $30 discount and a great price for such a high-quality mobile controller. You can also find the Backbone One PlayStation Edition 2nd Gen for the same discounted price of just $69.99 (was $99.99) at Best Buy.
Over in the UK, you can secure the Backbone One 2nd Gen for just £69.99 (was £99.99) at Amazon. Once again, the Backbone One PlayStation Edition 2nd Gen is the same price at just £69.99 (was £99.99) at Currys.
Read on for even more information about these offers, plus where to buy the Lightning version if you own an older iPhone.
US deals
The Backbone One is an almost legendary mobile controller and for good reason. It's basically all you need if you're serious about mobile gaming, with clicky tactile buttons and a compact, ergonomic design. This one uses USB-C but those with an older iPhone can save on the Lightning version below.
Lightning: was $99.99 now $69.99 at Best Buy
The PlayStation Edition boasts a sleek white aesthetic that matches the look of the DualSense Wireless Controller. It's a fantastic fit for PS Remote Play but is also a good buy if you just prefer the PlayStation button markings or overall look. Once again this is the USB-C model, but the Lightning version for older Apple devices is discounted below.
Lightning: was $99.99 now $69.99 at Best Buy
UK deals
If you're in the UK you can also save on the Backbone One. This second generation version of the iconic mobile controller is currently £30 off, matching its lowest-ever price at Amazon. The same offer is also available on the Lightning version, which you can see below.
Lightning: was £99.99 now £69.99 at Amazon
Don't worry if you prefer the licensed PlayStation Edition, as it's heavily discounted too. This is the version to do for if you prefer the white PlayStation look or want the perfect mobile accessory for PS Remote Play. Again, you can find the same discount on the Lightning version below.
Lightning: was £99.99 now £69.99 at Amazon
The Backbone One 2nd Gen is one of my favorite mobile controllers, netting an impressive four out of five stars in my recent review. It's the mobile gamepad that I would recommend to most people, as it hits pretty much the perfect balance of performance and price.
Thanks to its USB-C connector it's widely compatible, but there's also a Lightning connector edition for those who are still hanging on to older iPhones. It's a great match for mobile gaming whether you play something like Genshin Impact or Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.
If you happen to be outside the US or UK but still want to nab yourself a bargain, you can check out the latest Backbone One prices in your region below.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.