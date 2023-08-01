This Xbox Series X price drop of $50 takes it to a lowest ever price and best deal yet

Dell is currently selling the Xbox Series X for its lowest-ever price for a limited time only.

You can currently get the Xbox Series X for just $449.99 (was $500) for a $50 saving through the US computing retailer. It's the historic lowest price available on the current-gen Microsoft console and a rate that's yet to beat.

That $50 saving means you can put that money towards some of the best Xbox Series X games or one of the best Xbox Series X accessories such as the best Xbox Series X headsets. Previously, the cheapest it has ever sold in the US has been $468, a saving of $32, but now you're knocking a further $18 off for a rate that can't be beaten.

Today's best Xbox Series X deal

Xbox Series X: was $500 now $449.99 at Dell Key features: 4K support, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, up to 120fps, Ultra HD Blu-ray drive, 1TB SSD. Date launched: November 2020 Price history: While there have been minor discounts on the Xbox Series X in the US before, this is the deepest that we've seen to date. Previously, it has been as low as $468 from major retailers like Amazon but never down to under $450 until now. Price check: Amazon - $489.99 | Best Buy - $499.99 Review Consensus: The Xbox Series X features some truly excellent visual capabilities and in-game performance bolstered by Dolby. Xbox Game Pass is also an excellent inclusion that provides a wealth of titles for a low monthly fee. However, there are few exclusives and new thrills with a standard controller and familiar user interface when compared to the PS5. TRG: 4-stars | Tom's Guide: 4.5 stars | Tom's Hardware: 4-stars | GamesRadar: 4 stars Buy it if: You're invested in the Xbox ecosystem and enjoy the likes of Halo and Forza, and you want to play multi-platform releases in 4K with Dolby Atmos. You'll also be getting an amazing deal with Game Pass. Don't buy it if: You want must-have exclusives you won't find anywhere else. Everything comes to PC and the previous-gen is still greatly supported.

There are a ton of great upcoming games available for the Xbox Series X to look forward to including Mortal Kombat 1, Starfield, and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty coming in the next month alone, so there's plenty to look forward to. There's no telling when this deal could cease so we recommend starting sooner rather than later.

