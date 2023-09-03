Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is coming in late 2024 - and a new studio is leading development

Good news, vampire fans – we finally have (another) release window for Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 and a new development studio has taken the helm: indie darling The Chinese Room.

The news came during PAX West, and whilst it didn't quite come with a finite release date, we got the next best thing: a fall/Q3 2024 release window. Oh, and a snazzy trailer, too – check it out below:

If you're intrigued but reluctant to pre-order until you see more, you won't have too long to wait – The Chinese Room says that we can expect a "gameplay reveal" in January 2024.

"Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is very special to many, and we can finally reveal that we've been embraced by this adventure," The Chinese Room announced over the weekend. "We're crafting something incredible here, and are bloody excited to share more at last!"

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 sees you play the central role in deciding Seattle’s future in an action-RPG "set amid a three-front siege on the City".

"The old meets the new in a struggle for Seattle; will the most ruthless win, or is the third actor playing for an entirely different prize?" the team teases, confirming that – "for the first time in a Vampire: The Masquerade video game" – players get to role-play an elder vampire.

"Bloodlines 2 takes players to the dark underbelly of Seattle, where vampires struggle for survival and supremacy," The Chinese Room explains. "As an Elder vampire, players meet compelling characters, maneuver complex political relationships, stalk the city streets for prey, and engage in intense combat while balancing the need for blood.

"Throughout the game, players must always be mindful of their surroundings or risk breaking the Masquerade – the absolute law of secrecy that keeps vampire society hidden from humanity."

The award-winning Chinese Room is based in Brighton, UK, and has an impressive catalog that includes Dear Esther, Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, and Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 was first teased way back in 2019, and it's been something of a rollercoaster since until, in June, publisher Paradox Interactive begun refunding pre-orders for the game's physical and digital versions … whether they requested one or not.