Upcoming soulslike Enotria: The Last Song has been delayed indefinitely on Xbox because Microsoft won't respond to the developer

Developer Jyamma Games has confirmed that the upcoming souls-like action role-playing game (RPG) Enotria: The Last Song has been delayed indefinitely on Xbox. The game, which was originally slated for an Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S release, will now only come to PC and PlayStation 5 when it launches on September 19.

The reason for this decision, the developer claims, is a “lack of communication” from Microsoft. The developer states that each reply from the company “can take up to two months”, which is causing problems when it comes to submitting a build of the game for release.

The developer is careful to emphasize that it “really wants to release the game on Xbox asap” and said that it has already “spent many resources” to try and get the game on the platform.

It’s undeniably disappointing that the upcoming game will not be available on Xbox right away, as it seems like a lot of fun. It’s set in a beautiful world inspired by Italian folklore, with three large regions to explore, over 40 hours of content to sink your teeth into, and more than 100 unique enemy types to defeat.

This is not the first time that smaller developers have had issues releasing games on Xbox. Last month, developer Blingame abandoned the Xbox release of indie platformer HAAK claiming that it had “spent over 14 months” trying to register an account on the Microsoft Partner Center but ultimately had not been able to due to bugs in the registration process.

It paints a shambolic picture of what must be going on internally at Microsoft, which is definitely not ideal when you consider the many problems already facing the Xbox brand. At a time where the PS5 is massively outselling the Xbox Series X and S combined and Microsoft has closed multiple studios such as Hi-Fi Rush developer Tango Gameworks and Redfall creator Arkane Austin, it seems absurd that the company would not be making it as easy as possible for third-party developers to release titles on the platform.

