Resident Evil games on iOS now require an internet connection to play

If you own one or more of the iOS ports of recent Resident Evil titles, then you might just want to avoid updating them again. Developer Capcom has added an online check-in requirement to these apps, meaning they now require an internet connection to play.

The news, spotted by Eurogamer, was initially posted as a PSA to the r/iosgaming subreddit. The post is accompanied by an image showing that Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Resident Evil Village, and Resident Evil 4's iOS ports are ready for an update. For all three, the update details state: "Due to changes to the startup process, an internet connection is now required when starting this app."

Quite understandably, the news has not gone down well with players on the subreddit, with many expressing a desire to seek a refund from Apple. However, some note that the backlash likely won't be too severe following the poor sales of these Resident Evil iOS ports.

You might argue that because an internet connection is only required on startup, this update isn't that big of a deal. But that's kind of missing the forest for the trees. Surely, the entire point of having mobile ports of these games is to offer the option of playing them on the go without restriction. Depending on where in the world folks are, an internet connection isn't always a guarantee, even if it's just for a few seconds at startup.

It remains to be seen whether or not Capcom will revert to this requirement following the backlash. But as stated earlier, given the lackluster sales of these iOS ports, it seems more likely that the change is here to stay. Which, honestly, makes the requirement that much more baffling in the first place.

