Guilty Gear Strive is coming to Nintendo Switch and it might be enough to make me double dip

Developer Arc System Works has announced that the critically acclaimed fighting game Guilty Gear Strive is finally coming to Nintendo Switch and the package might just be enough to make me pick up the game for the second time.

Guilty Gear Strive Nintendo Switch Edition will include the game’s current roster of 28 characters, even those that were previously included in the last three season passes. That’s a huge amount of content right out of the box and means that you can play as the likes of Bridget, Elphelt, A.B.A and more at not additional cost. You can browse the full roster of this edition below:

Base game:

Sol

Ky

May

Axl

Chipp

Potemkin

Faust

Millia

Zato

Ramlethal

Leo

Nagoriyuki

Giovanna

Anji

I-No

Season Pass 1:

Goldlewis

Jack-O’

Happy Chaos

Baiken

Testament

Season Pass 2:

Bridget

Sin

Bedman?

Asuka R#

Season Pass 3:

Johnny

Elphelt

A.B.A

Slayer

The Nintendo Switch port will also feature rollback netcode for smoother online play. Considering the game’s striking anime 3D visuals, I was quite concerned that this edition might be compromised given the lower power of the Nintendo Switch. Thankfully, a recently released trailer (which you can see for yourself below) suggests that the experience will be pretty close to the PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 version. There are some obvious visual cuts, especially with regards to background model quality and overall resolution, but it all looks very playable.

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Nintendo Switch Edition - Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

In addition to a digital release, the game will be receiving a physical edition which can be pre-ordered now via the Guilty Gear official website . It will launch on January 25, 2024 and costs $59.99 which might seem steep for a title that originally launched back in 2021, but is actually quite a good deal when you factor in the addition of three season’s worth of characters.

If you’re a Nintendo Switch owner who has been waiting for a chance to try out one of the best fighting games right now, then this is your chance. It would also be a great fit for those who own any of the best fight sticks for Nintendo Switch, like the brilliant 8BitDo Arcade Stick.