Devil May Cry and Dragon's Dogma director Hideaki Itsuno has left Capcom

Capcom veteran Hideaki Itsuno is leaving the company after three decades to develop a new game.
The Devil May Cry and Dragon's Dogma series director took to X / Twitter to share a statement regarding his leaving the company. Itsuno thanks fans for their long-term support and confirms that he'll be getting to work on a brand new game outside of Capcom.
"From September, I will start developing a new game in a new environment," wrote Itsuno. "I hope to create fun, beautiful games that are as memorable as, or even more memorable than, the ones I have created so far. Please stay tuned for my next creation!"
Itsuno's most recent role in a directorial role was for this year's Dragon's Dogma 2. Despite the game's poor optimization and performance at launch, it would go on to ship over 2.5 million units within its first two weeks on sale. The game also set a record concurrent player count for a Capcom game on Steam on its launch day.
While Itsuno will be known mostly for his work on the Devil May Cry and Dragon's Dogma series, he also acted as director for some of Capcom's best fighting games including Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001, Star Gladiator, Project Justice and the Power Stone series. Some of these names may sound familiar to you, as they'll be appearing on the recently-announced Capcom Fighting Collection 2 which is currently slated to launch sometime in 2025.
You can of course tide yourself over until then with the soon-to-launch Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics, which is due to release on September 12 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Steam.
