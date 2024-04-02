Dragon's Dogma 2 has sold over 2.5 million units in under two weeks

According to developer and publisher Capcom, the recent open-world role-playing game (RPG) Dragon’s Dogma 2 has managed to surpass 2.5 million units sold worldwide since its March 22 launch.

The information comes from a new press release posted to Capcom’s investor relations page, which communicates financial updates that are relevant to potential or current investors. The press release states that as of today (April 2), "worldwide sales of Dragon’s Dogma 2 surpassed 2.5 million units."

For comparison, the original Dragon’s Dogma sold 1.05 million units between its May 22, 2012 release date and the end of June that year according to previous data. This was considered quite an unexpected success at the time, so it seems safe to assume that the strong sales of Dragon’s Dogma 2 means that this sequel is also exceeding expectations.

The press release goes on to detail that sales of the Dragon’s Dogma series as a whole, which includes recent re-releases like Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, have now surpassed 10 million units.

Off to a flying start?

We were big fans of Dragon’s Dogma 2 when it was released at the tail end of last month. In our glowing Dragon’s Dogma 2 review, Hardware Editor Rhys Wood awarded the game a rare four and a half stars out of five, calling it “challenging, thrilling, and constantly unpredictable.”

Even so, he noted some performance issues such as an uneven framerate while testing the game on PlayStation 5. Such problems were even more common on PC, leading to a backlash that quickly prompted Capcom to acknowledge its poor performance and promise future patches.

The ability to purchase some rare items with real-world money via downloadable content (DLC) add-ons has also proved controversial, prompting modders to provide players with a fast pass on rare items in order to mitigate any perceived disadvantage that those who are unwilling to splash out might face.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Despite no shortage of online furor, this latest data suggests that sales of Dragon’s Dogma 2 may not have been particularly affected by these setbacks.

You might also like...