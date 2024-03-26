Dragon's Dogma 2 modders provide players with a fast pass on rare items

Dragon's Dogma 2 modders have already released multiple mods designed to avoid the game's resource restrictions.

Capcom's fantasy role-playing game launched last week for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC and despite positive reviews from critics, some players have expressed frustration with the game's downloadable content (DLC).

Like with most Capcom titles, Dragon's Dogma 2's DLC allows users to purchase in-resources to circumvent the game's restricted fast travel and item constraints, an intentional design choice on the developer's part.

Needless to say, you can find all of these DLC items in the game yourself simply by playing the game, however, some players have taken it a step further by creating several mods that negate the need for DLC or even having to obtain them naturally as you progress through the world.

One of the most popular mods available right now is called Crazy's Shop, which adds 255 Elite and Explorer Camp Kits, Wakestones, Rift Crystals, Ferrystones, and more to the shops in the capital city of Vernworth.

Some of these items, especially 'Ferrystones' - which allow you to fast travel to unlocked Portcrystals found around the map - are especially rare, so this mod is perfect for players who are looking for a fast pass through resource farming. You can even buy 99 of each item at once.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Additionally, the items that are bought will be restocked within one game day and Rift Crystals - a form of currency you can earn to hire Pawns - are automatically added to your wallet.

If you're just looking to stock up on Ferrystones, there's also the Enemy Drops Ferrystone mod, which does exactly as its name says. According to the description "All enemies' drop items have 1.96%/7.41%/14.53% chance to be a Ferrystone now", which accounts not just for world bosses but smaller minions you can find in the wild, like goblins.

Another mod is called Early n' Cheap Art of Metamorphosis, which adds the 'Art of Metamorphosis' tome - an item that lets you change your appearance - to the first merchant in Melve and Philbert's shop in Vernworth. Currently, there's only one vendor in Vernworth that sells a handful of the tome and once they're purchased, they don't restock, so this mod is quite useful if you're looking to change your look early on.

There may soon not be a need for the latter mod, however, as Capcom recently revealed that it will be adding more 'Art of Metamorphosis' tomes to the relevant vendor in a future update.

The studio also plans to make some much-needed fixes to the game's performance on PC - which it had previously acknowledged - as well as an "option to start a new game when save data already exists".