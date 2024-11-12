This Xbox Series X Digital Edition bundle deal at Walmart gets you a second controller for just $40 ahead of Black Friday
Black Friday is just around the corner but luckily some online retailers are already offering up some early must-have deals ahead of the holiday event.
Right now, a bundle featuring an Xbox Series X Digital Edition and two Xbox Wireless Controllers is $489.99 (was $599.99) at Walmart.
Although Walmart suggests this offer will save you $110, you're only really saving $20 on the additional Xbox Wireless Controller included in the bundle, which would otherwise cost $60.
Today's best Xbox Series X Digital Edition deal:
The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's most powerful current-gen console, however, this digital edition lacks a disk tray but is convenient for those with a digital game library.
This Series X also offers 1TB of storage as well as two Wireless Controllers which can also be used on a range of other devices.
The Xbox Series X Digital Edition is ideal if you're a digital enthusiast and compared to the original Xbox Series X, it'll cost you a little bit less.
The console offers a collection of great exclusive titles and some of the best Xbox Series X games of 2024 and also allows access to Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s digital subscription service.
The most recent Xbox Wireless Controller is compatible with both the Series X and Series S, featuring a host of new improvements like improved textures and geometry. However, the controller is not rechargeable unless you buy a battery pack add-on.
Microsoft just released brand new Xbox models including a 2TB Xbox Series X in a new Galaxy Black Special Edition, an all-digital 1TB Xbox Series X in Robot White, and an all-digital 1TB Xbox Series S in Robot White. Here's where to buy the new Xbox Series X and S consoles.
If you're on the lookout for something else, here are our picks for the best Xbox deals in November 2024.
