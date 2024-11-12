This Xbox Series X Digital Edition bundle deal at Walmart gets you a second controller for just $40 ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday is just around the corner but luckily some online retailers are already offering up some early must-have deals ahead of the holiday event.

Right now, a bundle featuring an Xbox Series X Digital Edition and two Xbox Wireless Controllers is $489.99 (was $599.99) at Walmart.

Although Walmart suggests this offer will save you $110, you're only really saving $20 on the additional Xbox Wireless Controller included in the bundle, which would otherwise cost $60.

Today's best Xbox Series X Digital Edition deal:

The Xbox Series X Digital Edition is ideal if you're a digital enthusiast and compared to the original Xbox Series X, it'll cost you a little bit less.

The console offers a collection of great exclusive titles and some of the best Xbox Series X games of 2024 and also allows access to Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s digital subscription service.

The most recent Xbox Wireless Controller is compatible with both the Series X and Series S, featuring a host of new improvements like improved textures and geometry. However, the controller is not rechargeable unless you buy a battery pack add-on.

Microsoft just released brand new Xbox models including a 2TB Xbox Series X in a new Galaxy Black Special Edition, an all-digital 1TB Xbox Series X in Robot White, and an all-digital 1TB Xbox Series S in Robot White. Here's where to buy the new Xbox Series X and S consoles.

If you're on the lookout for something else, here are our picks for the best Xbox deals in November 2024.