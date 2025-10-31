This Seagate external PS5 SSD is perfect for those with slow internet download speeds and a hefty PS4 backlog – The 2TB version is at its lowest ever price in the UK
Great for those with a huge backlog of PS4 games, and patchy internet connections
With games requiring more and more storage space than ever, and the actual consoles themselves not really having much to spare, PS5 gamers are using SSD storage accessories to streamline their experiences. The Seagate Game Drive External SSD for Playstation is a great option for those who find themselves constantly having to delete and then redownload software, as it's much faster to just move games between an SSD and the PS5 console.
Thankfully, the Seagate Game Drive External SSD for Playstation in both its capacities is available for value-busting prices at Very in the UK right now. The value is particularly good on the 2TB version, which should be more than enough for a decent collection of PS5 and PS4 games.
The discount takes the 2TB model down to £187.99 at Very, which is a couple of quid shy of its lowest ever price, and the best price cut we've seen since June. The 1TB model is also available at Very for only £119.99. You can see more details on the deal below.
Today's best PS5 external SSD deal
This is a great price on the 2TB external SSD, and it's the ideal PS5 accessory for those with a big PS4 backlog on PS5. 2TB is more than enough storage, and this price - a near-lowest-ever as far as we can tell - really makes it a compelling option.
Price check: Amazon - £287.66
If 2TB is too much, and you only require a 1TB storage solution then great news as that variant is on offer too - but by a smaller margin. Not marked as a discount again, but this is, as far as I can see, only 9 quid off a lowest ever price.
Price check: Amazon - £119.99
It's worth remembering that an external hard drive can only store PS5 games (perfect for transferring, though, as an alternative to redownloading), but they can store and play PS4 games, making it perfect for those with a last-gen backlog.
When we reviewed the Seagate Game Drive External SSD for PlayStation, we praised the product's compact and slick design, as well as its reliable performance. If you're someone with low download speeds, you can easily move games to the SSD, and then bring them back on later on. This will skip long download times, and with PS4 games, you can launch directly from the SSD.
If you're outside of the UK, then check out the latest and lowest price on the Seagate External SSD for PS5 below, wherever you are in the world.
