This record-low price on the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro is one of the best early Black Friday PS5 deals we've seen

Early Black Friday deals just keep getting better. Case in point; this fantastic Argos deal for Nacon's Revolution 5 Pro controller makes it more affordable than it's ever been in the UK.
Right now, folks looking for a premium PS5, PS4, or PC controller can pick up the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro for just £159.99 (was £199.99) at Argos. This is a superb £40 saving and a record-low price for the controller in the UK. In fact, we'd go as far as to say this is one of the most compelling early Black Friday PS5 deals we've seen this month.
Today's best PS5 controller deal
This massive £40 saving is the best we've ever seen for the excellent Nacon Revolution 5 Pro. Packing loads of extra features like swappable sticks, remappable buttons, trigger locks, and optional grip weights, it's a pro player's dream and absolutely perfect for online shooters and fighting games.
Price check: Currys - £179
We consider the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro to be one of the best PS5 controllers you can buy. That's largely owing to its pro-focused design, developed with input from professional Street Fighter 6 player Nathan 'Mister Crimson' Massol. As a result, it's got loads of lovely features like a floating circular d-pad design, excellent build quality, and optional weights that can be placed inside the controller for extra grip.
We gave the controller four out of five stars Nacon Revolution 5 Pro review. We love the amount of features on offer here, vastly outclassing the DualSense line in terms of overall feature set and battery life. It's also much cheaper than the DualSense Edge controller right now, making it an excellent choice if you're also shopping for some Black Friday PS5 Pro deals and want a similarly premium gamepad to pair with the upgraded console.
Not in the UK? Check the list below for all the best Nacon Revolution 5 Pro deals in your region.
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.