This record-low price on the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro is one of the best early Black Friday PS5 deals we've seen

Early Black Friday deals just keep getting better. Case in point; this fantastic Argos deal for Nacon's Revolution 5 Pro controller makes it more affordable than it's ever been in the UK.

Right now, folks looking for a premium PS5, PS4, or PC controller can pick up the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro for just £159.99 (was £199.99) at Argos. This is a superb £40 saving and a record-low price for the controller in the UK. In fact, we'd go as far as to say this is one of the most compelling early Black Friday PS5 deals we've seen this month.

Today's best PS5 controller deal

We consider the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro to be one of the best PS5 controllers you can buy. That's largely owing to its pro-focused design, developed with input from professional Street Fighter 6 player Nathan 'Mister Crimson' Massol. As a result, it's got loads of lovely features like a floating circular d-pad design, excellent build quality, and optional weights that can be placed inside the controller for extra grip.

We gave the controller four out of five stars Nacon Revolution 5 Pro review. We love the amount of features on offer here, vastly outclassing the DualSense line in terms of overall feature set and battery life. It's also much cheaper than the DualSense Edge controller right now, making it an excellent choice if you're also shopping for some Black Friday PS5 Pro deals and want a similarly premium gamepad to pair with the upgraded console.

Not in the UK? Check the list below for all the best Nacon Revolution 5 Pro deals in your region.