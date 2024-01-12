This might be your last chance to get the superb Epos H6Pro gaming headset brand new for such a low price

The Epos H6Pro is an excellent wired gaming headset that's just dropped to its lowest-ever price on Amazon by some margin in both the US and the UK.

Last year, we praised the Epos H6Pro in our review for its superb sound and crystal clear microphone quality. On top of that, we found the gaming headset to be exceptionally comfortable thanks to its soft, plush ear cups. Of course, you do lose some versatility in a lack of wireless connectivity, but this means that the headset can be used multiplatform across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC and last-gen systems.

And right now, there's simply never been a better time to purchase this mid-range powerhouse, as it's down to just $66.99 at Amazon for both white and black variants. That's an enormous $112 saving off of retail price. UK buyers aren't left out, either, with the black version dropping to £75.75, and the white colorway down to an even lower £72 (was £149).

You may wish to act fast, though, as we find it unlikely that the Epos H6Pro will receive discounts this steep ever again. That's because the brand has since bowed out of the gaming space and these huge savings may be an effort on the company's part to clear out the remainder of its stock.

Today's best Epos H6Pro deals

Live outside of the US and the UK? Check the list below to search for the best Epos H6Pro gaming headset deals in your region.

For more recommendations on top headsets, consider checking out our guide to the best wired gaming headsets, or for something more compact, the best gaming earbuds.