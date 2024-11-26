This five-star Sony monitor is discounted for the first time over Black Friday and is perfect for PS5, PS5 Pro, and PC

Now here's a Black Friday deal that I really wasn't expecting to see. One of the very best gaming monitors that I have ever tested has had its price slashed for the sales event, making it a great pick if you're shopping for PC or even PS5.

The Sony Inzone M10S is currently on sale for just $998 (was $1,099.99) at Amazon. That's a $101.99 discount and a pretty formidable price cut given the fact that this monitor has only been out for a few months.

While the Inzone M10S is designed for esports, with a blisteringly fast 480Hz OLED 1440p display, it still offers a dedicated PS5 mode. Still, those more interested in console gaming should pay attention to the Sony Inzone M9 II which is currently discounted to just $698 (was $799.99) at Amazon, a great price given its premium 4K 160Hz panel.

Today's best PS5 monitor deals

The Sony Inzone M10S is one of the few gaming monitors to score five out of five stars in our review. Throughout my testing, I was consistently impressed with its top-of-the-line specs and excellent performance, particularly the advantages brought by a 480Hz refresh rate in competitive shooters.

It's a brilliantly designed screen with some of the highest build quality around and, even though PC is the clear focus, its dedicated PS5 mode makes it one of the best monitors for PS5 too.

As for the Sony Inzone M9 II, this monitor is a more refined version of the previous Sony Inzone M9. It features a redesigned stand and overall look, plus a 4K panel with a 160Hz refresh rate. Features like VRR make it an absolute treat on PS5.

If you're not in the US, you can check out the best prices on these monitors as served up by our fancy deal-finding tech below.