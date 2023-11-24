These PS5 video game deals under $20 are perfect if you want to save cash this Black Friday

If you’re currently stuck rooting through page after page of the ongoing Black Friday gaming deals desperately looking for some serious savings on PlayStation 5 video games, then I’ve got just the thing for you. As a PS5 owner myself and a very regular user of the console, I have played my way through a huge chunk of the system’s software library and have an almost embarrassingly overfilled shelf stuffed to bursting with some of the latest and greatest PS5 games to show for it.

This hand-picked selection of curated deals contains a wide variety of PS5 games that I personally love and are all currently available for under $20 as part of today’s Black Friday sales. Some of these deals are new record low prices on super recent releases, while others are older favorites that are reliably subject to these kinds of fantastic Black Friday discounts each year.

No matter what you pick, I can personally attest to the fact that every one of these options will be an excellent experience for you to play through on the console. They could also make for some fantastic lower-cost holiday gifts too, so if you want to stock up on presents for your friends or family any one of these PS5 games would be a brilliant choice.

Today's best PS5 game deals under $20

Persona 5 Royal: was $59.99 now $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - I'm a huge fan of Persona 5 Royal. The definitive version of an absolutely massive RPG adventure, this title boasts the perfect blend of in-depth dungeon crawling and everyday life simulation. With gorgeous stylish anime visuals and a memorable cast of characters, this is likely going to be one that you're going to want to come back to after the credits roll. This $40 discount is also the lowest ever price that we have ever seen on this version of the game.

Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition: was $79.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - Another lowest ever price, this is an incredible $60 saving on the physical Deluxe Edition of Ghostwire: Tokyo. Set in a neon-lit version of Tokyo inhabited by spirits, I particularly enjoy the open-world exploration and taking stunning in-game photos with the photo mode. This Deluxe Edition includes some bonus digital outfits and weapons.

Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - An absolutely phenomenal turn-based strategy title that very sadly flew under the radar for many when it released last year, Marvel's Midnight Suns is an easy recommendation at such a big discount. Although I'm not the biggest Marvel fan, I still enjoyed the engaging story and dark magical themes. This Enhanced Edition includes some bonus skins for your crew.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next-Level Edition: was $19.99 now $14.99 at Best Buy

Save $5 - A Dungeons and Dragons inspired first-person shooter (FPS) with thousands of unique weapons to collect, I absolutely adore the cute and colorful vibes of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Featuring the Hollywood comedy talent of Andy Samberg and Will Arnett, it's a lighthearted adventure that's sure to give you the occasional good chuckle in addition to your FPS fix.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human: was $59.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - If you're a big fan of zombie games, I can't recommend Dying Light 2 Stay Human highly enough. The beautiful open world is a joy to explore thanks to the wonderful parkour system, even if I did find myself accidentally diving off buildings to my death on a few more occasions than I would care to admit. With a huge $40 discount, this is a new lowest ever price for the physical PS5 version of the title on Amazon.

Don't worry if you're outside of the US. Here are the best deals on these games in your region:

Visit our guides to the best Black Friday PS5 deals, the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals and the best Black Friday Xbox Series X deals for more Black Friday savings.