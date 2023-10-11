These are the 7 gaming headset deals you should not overlook this Prime Day

Shopping for a gaming headset during the Prime Big Deal Days sales event? Let us save you some time by pointing you in the direction of a handful of excellent deals.

From now until the end of today (October 11), the following discounts on some of the best wireless gaming headsets are well worth checking out before they're gone. They also come from top brands including SteelSeries, Razer, and Corsair, so you can shop with confidence that the product you're looking at is of seriously high quality.

For example, you can currently pick up the Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT gaming headset for just $199.99 / £197.99 at Amazon, a considerable chunk off the $269.99 / £249.99 retail price. Buyers on a tighter budget can nab the ever-reliable Razer BlackShark V2 at a reduced price of $59.99 / £79.99. These are some excellent deals, dropping the products to close to their lowest ever prices while making higher-end features like noise-cancelling, sturdy build quality and high battery life more accessible to buyers on tighter budgets.

These are some of the best Amazon Prime Day gaming headset deals we've seen and should cater to most folks' needs and budgets. For more general overviews for deals based on the platforms you own, also consider checking out our Prime Day PS5 deals, Prime Day Xbox Series X deals and, lastly, our Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals for savings tailored to your console of choice.

Today's best Prime Day gaming headset deals

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT Gaming Headset: was $269.99 now $174.99 at Amazon

Save $95 - After exceptional audio and mic quality at a reduced price this Prime Day? This is a superb saving on one of Corsair's best headsets. What's better is that it's multiplatform, too, meaning it'll work across PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. Remember to check the coupon box for an extra $25 off! Price check: Best Buy - $199.99 UK price: was £249.99 now £193.75 at Amazon

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 gaming headset: was $59.99 now $41.99 at Amazon

Save $18 - This is a far better discount than what the modest price drop may entail at first glance, dropping the Arctis Nova 1 to its lowest ever Amazon US price. This put it at a very tempting budget price point for those shopping for a quality headset on a stricter budget. Price check: Best Buy - $56.99 UK price: was £59.99 now £56.94 at Amazon

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset: was $149.95 now $75.94 at Amazon

Save $74 - This is a phenomenal saving on one of Turtle Beach's best gaming headsets, absolutely smashing its previous record-low price. Featuring top-class noise cancelling and impressively high battery life, it's well suited to long gaming sessions, as well as for listening to music and podcasts during commutes. Price check: Walmart - $128.92 UK price: was £149.99 now £109.99 at Amazon

HyperX Cloud 2 Gaming Headset: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - The HyperX Cloud 2 gaming headset is one of the more popular wired options out there and has been a stalwart choice for gamers for years now. This latest discount is just shy of its lowest ever Amazon US price, but still a fantastic deal if you're looking to purchase a reliable headset on the cheap that'll last you years. Price check: Best Buy - $99.99 UK price: was £74.99 now £52.99 at Amazon

Many of these discounts are among the lowest prices the products have ever seen at Amazon. However, we've also included a price check link to ensure you're getting the best possible deal. And no matter your region, we've highlighted the same products below to ensure you're getting a top discount based on where you live.

For more top Prime Day deals, be sure to browse our Prime Day gaming chair deals as well as these top Prime Day PS5 SSD deals for significant upgrades to your gaming setup.