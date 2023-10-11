These are the 7 gaming headset deals you should not overlook this Prime Day

Shopping for a gaming headset during the Prime Big Deal Days sales event? Let us save you some time by pointing you in the direction of a handful of excellent deals.
From now until the end of today (October 11), the following discounts on some of the best wireless gaming headsets are well worth checking out before they're gone. They also come from top brands including SteelSeries, Razer, and Corsair, so you can shop with confidence that the product you're looking at is of seriously high quality.
For example, you can currently pick up the Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT gaming headset for just $199.99 / £197.99 at Amazon, a considerable chunk off the $269.99 / £249.99 retail price. Buyers on a tighter budget can nab the ever-reliable Razer BlackShark V2 at a reduced price of $59.99 / £79.99. These are some excellent deals, dropping the products to close to their lowest ever prices while making higher-end features like noise-cancelling, sturdy build quality and high battery life more accessible to buyers on tighter budgets.
These are some of the best Amazon Prime Day gaming headset deals we've seen and should cater to most folks' needs and budgets. For more general overviews for deals based on the platforms you own, also consider checking out our Prime Day PS5 deals, Prime Day Xbox Series X deals and, lastly, our Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals for savings tailored to your console of choice.
Today's best Prime Day gaming headset deals
Sony INZONE H7 Wireless Gaming Headset:
was $229.99 now $128 at Amazon
Save $101 - This current discount for the excellent Sony Inzone H7 wireless gaming headset smashes its previous best by a good $20, bringing the device down to a more comfortable mid-range price point.
Price check: Sony - $129.99
UK price:
was £199 now £118.50 at Amazon
Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT Gaming Headset:
was $269.99 now $174.99 at Amazon
Save $95 - After exceptional audio and mic quality at a reduced price this Prime Day? This is a superb saving on one of Corsair's best headsets. What's better is that it's multiplatform, too, meaning it'll work across PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. Remember to check the coupon box for an extra $25 off!
Price check: Best Buy - $199.99
UK price:
was £249.99 now £193.75 at Amazon
Razer BlackShark V2:
was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon
Save $40 - Usually bordering on a mid-range price point, budget-conscious buyers should be aware of this excellent discount which reduces the BlackShark V2 to one of its lowest-ever prices.
Price check: Best Buy - $59.99
UK price:
was £99.99 now £77.89 at Amazon
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro for Xbox:
was $249.99 now $174.99 at Amazon
Save $75 - This is a more premium option, but if you're after belting sound quality for the best Xbox Series X|S games, SteelSeries' excellent Arctis Nova Pro will be the only one you'll need for years to come.
Price check: Dell - $209.99
UK price:
was £249.99 now £169 at Amazon
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 gaming headset:
was $59.99 now $41.99 at Amazon
Save $18 - This is a far better discount than what the modest price drop may entail at first glance, dropping the Arctis Nova 1 to its lowest ever Amazon US price. This put it at a very tempting budget price point for those shopping for a quality headset on a stricter budget.
Price check: Best Buy - $56.99
UK price:
was £59.99 now £56.94 at Amazon
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset:
was $149.95 now $75.94 at Amazon
Save $74 - This is a phenomenal saving on one of Turtle Beach's best gaming headsets, absolutely smashing its previous record-low price. Featuring top-class noise cancelling and impressively high battery life, it's well suited to long gaming sessions, as well as for listening to music and podcasts during commutes.
Price check: Walmart - $128.92
UK price:
was £149.99 now £109.99 at Amazon
HyperX Cloud 2 Gaming Headset:
was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon
Save $40 - The HyperX Cloud 2 gaming headset is one of the more popular wired options out there and has been a stalwart choice for gamers for years now. This latest discount is just shy of its lowest ever Amazon US price, but still a fantastic deal if you're looking to purchase a reliable headset on the cheap that'll last you years.
Price check: Best Buy - $99.99
UK price:
was £74.99 now £52.99 at Amazon
Many of these discounts are among the lowest prices the products have ever seen at Amazon. However, we've also included a price check link to ensure you're getting the best possible deal. And no matter your region, we've highlighted the same products below to ensure you're getting a top discount based on where you live.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.