There must be some mistake, this PSVR 2 Black Friday bundle is still available and I can't believe it

One of this year's most bombastic Black Friday deals is somehow still available at Amazon, and it's absolutely perfect if you own a PS5 or PS5 Pro.

Right now you can grab the PSVR 2 Horizon: Call of the Mountain bundle for just $349 (was $599.99) at Amazon. Unfortunately the deal has sold out at Amazon UK at its discounted price, but you can still grab it for just £349.99 (was £569.99) at PS Direct.

It almost goes without saying, but this is an absolutely incredible deal that nets you one of the best VR headsets out there – and one of its best games – for $250.99 / £220 off. This is also a great option if you were searching for a last-minute gaming gift as, depending on your area and delivery choices, Amazon states that it can still arrive before Christmas.

Today's best PSVR 2 deal

This is just a ridiculously good deal on the PSVR 2, a headset that we awarded four and a half out of five stars in our review. It has brilliant image quality, is easy to set up, and delivers highly comfortable, responsive VR gaming.

We rate it among the best VR headsets out there and that's before you consider today's discount. If getting the headset down to a lowest-ever price wasn't enough, this deal even includes a free copy of a fantastic PVSR 2 game for you to try right out of the box.

If you want to compare prices in your region, or live outside the US or UK, then check out the best deals near you below.