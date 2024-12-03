The verdant Velocity Green Xbox Wireless Controller has maintained its huge discount this week as most other models have sold out

You folks did not mess around when it came to buying Xbox Wireless Controllers over the recent Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales period. Over at Amazon, most variants of the controller have completely sold out, with only meager discounts remaining for those models that are actually available.

There is one standout, however, that is the Velocity Green Xbox Wireless Controller. Is that because it's the least popular? I'm not sure, but I do know it's still enjoying a fantastic price drop to just $44.99 (was $64.99) at Amazon, saving you a clean 20 bucks overall.

I'll also mention that the stunning Ghost Cipher special edition Xbox Wireless Controller technically still has a discount, though it's via a coupon this time. Simply click the coupon box on its store page to bring its price down to $59.99 (was $69.99). Though admittedly, this isn't as strong as the $45 we saw it drop to over Black Friday.

Today's best Xbox Wireless Controller deals

The Xbox Wireless Controller - basic as it is when compared to many third-party gamepads - remains one of the best Xbox controllers you can buy today. The simple fact that its no-frills nature and strong build quality (not to mention overall affordability and frequent discounts) just make it an excellent go-to for any Xbox or PC player. That, and its top-notch battery life of 40+ hours when paired with the Xbox Play & Charge Kit is very hard to beat.

Not in the US or the UK? Check out the list below for all the best Xbox Wireless Controller deals in your region.