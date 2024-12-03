The verdant Velocity Green Xbox Wireless Controller has maintained its huge discount this week as most other models have sold out

You folks did not mess around when it came to buying Xbox Wireless Controllers over the recent Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales period. Over at Amazon, most variants of the controller have completely sold out, with only meager discounts remaining for those models that are actually available.
There is one standout, however, that is the Velocity Green Xbox Wireless Controller. Is that because it's the least popular? I'm not sure, but I do know it's still enjoying a fantastic price drop to just $44.99 (was $64.99) at Amazon, saving you a clean 20 bucks overall.
I'll also mention that the stunning Ghost Cipher special edition Xbox Wireless Controller technically still has a discount, though it's via a coupon this time. Simply click the coupon box on its store page to bring its price down to $59.99 (was $69.99). Though admittedly, this isn't as strong as the $45 we saw it drop to over Black Friday.
Today's best Xbox Wireless Controller deals
The Velocity Green Xbox Wireless Controller is the only remaining colorway to be subject to a major discount at Amazon. This could make an excellent gift for the Holidays if you're looking to shop for a new gamepad and save some cash while you're at it.
Price check: Target - $44.99
UK price: Currys - £54.99
This is technically still a discount if you apply the coupon on the store page, but admittedly it's nowhere near as strong as its Black Friday price drop. I'm including it here because it'll be hard to say when this gorgeous design receives another strong deal.
Price check: Best Buy - $69.99
UK price: Currys - £59.99
The Xbox Wireless Controller - basic as it is when compared to many third-party gamepads - remains one of the best Xbox controllers you can buy today. The simple fact that its no-frills nature and strong build quality (not to mention overall affordability and frequent discounts) just make it an excellent go-to for any Xbox or PC player. That, and its top-notch battery life of 40+ hours when paired with the Xbox Play & Charge Kit is very hard to beat.
Not in the US or the UK? Check out the list below for all the best Xbox Wireless Controller deals in your region.
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.