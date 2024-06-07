The PS5 Slim is back down to its lowest-ever price for the Days of Play sale

One of the most exciting deals I've spotted so far in this year's State of Play sale has got to be this saving on the PS5 Slim. Although it's not quite as compelling as some of the excellent PS5 bundles we've seen during sales events in the past, it still sees the system return to its lowest-ever price and is therefore a great opportunity to pick up one of the best gaming consoles for less.

Cutting right to the chase, the PS5 Slim is on sale for just $449 (was $499.99) at Amazon. That's a tidy little $50.99 saving, leaving you with just enough to pick up a physical copy of one of the best PS5 games orone of the cheapest PlayStation Plus deals if you're so inclined. The PS5 Slim Digital Edition has also had its price slashed down to just $399 (was $449.99) at Amazon which is another $50.99 saving.

Although the PS5 Slim Digital Edition lacks a disc drive out of the box, you can pick one up separately down the line for around $79.99 if you'd prefer to play your games physically.

Big savings on the PS5 Slim

PS5 Slim: was $499.99 now $449 at Amazon

It's hard to argue with the value of this PS5 Slim discount, which brings the console back down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon. With a saving of $50.99, this is the perfect chance to pick up the latest version of Sony's current generation console for less.

PS5 Slim (Digital Edition): was $449.99 now $399 at Amazon

If you're working on a slightly tighter budget or simply prefer buying digital games, the PS5 Slim Digital Edition could be for you. You're getting a fantastic console for under $400, with the option to add the missing disc drive later if you want to.

The PS5 Slim is the latest PS5 hardware revision and offers all of the features of the launch model is a much smaller and lighter package. It also offers a slightly larger internal SSD, giving you around 850GB of usable console storage space right out of the box. If you're curious about all the major distinctions between the PS5 Slim and the original PS5, be sure to check out our detailed comparison of the PS5 vs PS5 Slim.

If you're currently outside of the US but still want to secure a saving on a shiny new PS5, you can check for some local offers below.