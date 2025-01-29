This cheap PS5 bundle deal with exclusive Fortnite cosmetics is my top pick for buying a console right now

If you're searching for a great PS5 deal right now, then Sony has you covered with some fantastic bundle discounts.

Right now you can pick up the PS5 Slim Cobalt Star Bundle for just $424.99 at PS Direct, a hefty $75 discount compared to its retail price. You can also secure the PS5 Slim Digital Edition Cobalt Star Bundle for just $374.99 at PS Direct, which is another $75 price cut.

These bundles are actually currently cheaper than picking up either console on its own at the moment, so the value is pretty incredible.

As for what's included, you get the standard console and DualSense Wireless Controller, plus some exclusive digital items in the popular free-to-play shooter Fortnite. Read on for all the details.

Today's best PS5 bundle deals

PS5 Slim Digital Edition Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle: was $449.99 now $374.99 at PlayStation Direct US If you want to cut down on clutter, the cheaper Digital Edition console is also discounted in a bundle. This version of the PS5 Slim ditches the disc reader to keep the cost a bit lower, though you can purchase it separately at a later date. As before, you also nab a controller and Fortnite goodies.

The powerful PS5 Slim is absolutely perfect for those Fortnite sessions – giving you fantastic performance without sacrificing graphical fidelity. Throw in a speedy SSD that makes loading games much faster, plus an innovative controller with revolutionary haptics, and you have one of the best consoles right now.

As for the digital Fortnite content included in these bundles, you not only get an outfit, back bling, a pickaxe, a weapon wrap, a drum instrument, a boost, wheels, and a new trail but also 1,000 V-Bucks to spend in the in-game store. That's a pretty nifty bonus.

If you live outside the US or want to compare the prices of PS5 consoles, check out the best deals in your region below.