I've been searching for PS5 deals this week and these discounted Fortnite bundle deals at PlayStation Direct are the best ones going

If you're on the hunt for a discounted PlayStation 5 or a PS5 deal this week, then going straight to the source looks to be one of your best bets right now.

Over at Sony's official storefront, PlayStation Direct, you can currently save $75 on excellent Fortnite bundles which get you the console (disc or digital) and a bunch of digital goodies for the game.

Specifically, you can pick up the PS5 Slim Cobalt Star Bundle for just $424.99 at PS Direct, or the PS5 Slim Digital Edition Cobalt Star Bundle for just $374.99 at PS Direct. This is superb value, and Fortnite is a brilliant place to start your PS5 journey too.

As well as those goodies, remember you'll get the console and DualSense Wireless Controller, plus the wonderful platforming game Astro's Playroom pre-installed and ready to go.

Today's best PS5 bundle deals

A discount on the excellent PS5 Slim is always welcome and represents a brilliant way to get into the current generation of console gaming if you haven't already.

Especially so given the PS5 Slim's capabilities in offering smooth gameplay and wonderful picture quality, as well as fast loading with its SSD, and the brilliant haptics and triggers of the DualSense Wireless controller. It really is one of the best gaming consoles money can buy right now.

The digital Fortnite content included in these bundles are an outfit, pickaxe, back bling, weapon wrap, a drum instrument, a boost, wheels, and a new trail but also 1,000 V-Bucks to spend in the in-game store.

If you live outside the US and are looking for the best deal, or are a stateside resident looking to compare your options then check out more prices on the PS5, wherever you are, below.