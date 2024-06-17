The next Nintendo Direct presentation is happening tomorrow - here's where and how to watch

It's finally that time of year again; the next Nintendo Direct is officially happening tomorrow, on June 18.

The news was announced on Nintendo's official X / Twitter channel, and the Nintendo Direct will be broadcast at 7am PT / 10am EDT / 3pm BST / 4pm CEST. As ever, you'll be able to watch it live on Nintendo's official YouTube channels at the time of broadcast.

This Nintendo Direct, as usual, will last around 40 minutes and be focused solely on Nintendo Switch games launching in the second half of 2024. Nintendo also notes that there will be "no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during this presentation."

This echoes comments made by Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa last month. At the time, Furukawa noted via X / Twitter that while the next Nintendo console won't be shown off at this June Nintendo Direct, he reassures that official information will be revealed "within this fiscal year."

Join us for a #NintendoDirect livestream focused on #NintendoSwitch games coming in the second half of 2024! There will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during this presentation.📅 June 18🕓 7:00 AM PT⏳ Roughly 40 minutesWatch it here: https://t.co/rYjTHHpayb pic.twitter.com/uAs6JYu31AJune 17, 2024

This should be a bit of an interesting Nintendo Direct, as we don't really have many ideas as to what the company has in store for the Nintendo Switch's second half of the year. A majority of the most anticipated and best Nintendo Switch games are now out in the wild. Perhaps the last major anomaly is Metroid Prime 4, which could very well make the jump to the (tentatively named) Nintendo Switch 2 at this point.

That leaves the floor open to some pleasant surprises, then, hopefully. I'd imagine there's likely going to be a new remake or two, and the usual smattering of quality third-party and indie support to fill the gaps between. Still, with the Switch very much in the latter end of its life cycle, keep expectations low as we build up to the succeeding console next year.

You might also like...