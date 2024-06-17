Still need to beat Mohg for Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC? Here's a glitch that still works

If, like many Elden Ring players, you're struggling to defeat Mohg in preparation for the upcoming Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, there is a glitch you can make use of to bypass the fight entirely. Best of all, it still works as of the latest patch.

YouTube user xlForsaken outlines the multi-step glitch in a video that's just shy of four minutes long. To start, players will need to head to the Dynasty Mausoleum Midpoint site of grace - the closest to Mohg's boss arena.

Walk up the hill and take the elevator upward to the entrance of the arena. From there, the xlForsaken demonstrates a series of jumps that are somewhat out of bounds. One jump in particular is aided with the help of the Hand of Malenia sword's unique skill: Waterfowl Dance. However, this one can be executed with a standard jump from a sprint - it'll just need to be timed immaculately.

You can see the particular route xlForsaken takes from there in the video above, ending with a drop out of the map's boundaries that somehow kills all enemies in the area including Mohg himself. After this, you can respawn at the site of grace and - should you be reading this after Shadow of the Erdtree releases - access the Cocoon of the Empyrean without needing to sully your hands with Mohg.

Fair warning, though. While this Elden Ring glitch seems to be working right now, as evidenced by comments on the video as little as a day or two ago, there's every chance that developer FromSoftware may have it patched out when the DLC arrives on June 21. The team does love to make players work for access to DLC expansions, so it's not beyond them to make sure everyone needs to fight Mohg fair and square.

