Avowed will be similar to The Outer Worlds in terms of 'length and breadth of the experience' says game director

It seems that Avowed, the upcoming role-playing game from Obsidian Entertainment, will be similar in size to the studio's previous RPG - The Outer Worlds.

That's according to Avowed game director Carrie Patel, who TechRadar Gaming had the chance to speak to recently. During the interview, we asked Patel if she could spare any details on the size of Avowed's world, as well as roughly how long it'll take players to beat for the first time.

"So in terms of both the scope and the structure of the game, I'd look to The Outer Worlds for a pretty good point of comparison," explains Patel. "It's going to be broadly similar in terms of the length and breadth of the experience, and it's also similar in terms of the structure."

As for said structure of Avowed, Patel states the world is segmented into multiple open zones, as was the case for The Outer Worlds. "Rather than a pure open world where you have one enormous, continuous map, what you have is a series of open zones that unlock as you move through the story, and what that really allows us to do is give each one a distinct character - a really different aesthetic.

"At this point, you've seen Shatterscarp which is a desert with these rocky highlands, and now we've also seen Emerald Stair which is almost the polar opposite; this very boggy, gloomy, lush, green forested area.

"So by having these open zones, it allows us to give each environment a really distinct sense of character, and it also allows us to create this sense of spread and distance between them as you're moving from one part of the Living Lands to another."

Avowed is coming to current-gen Xbox consoles, PC, and Xbox Game Pass late in 2024.

