The gaming headset I love more than any other is on sale for Black Friday

At this point in my career, I've reviewed heck knows how many gaming headsets, - but only one has left an impression on me like the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless - and done so as quickly. It's so, so good, and now finds itself the subject of one of my favorite Black Friday gaming headset deals of the year.

Today's great news is that it's discounted as part of the Black Friday gaming headset deals, and you can become enamored with it for less. Right now, you can get the headset for $297.49 at Amazon in the US (was $349.99) and in the UK, the headset has taken a massive drop by going down to £268.99 at Amazon (was £329.99).

That US price is the lowest since last October, and the UK price is a record lowest ever so now really is the time to strike. This is particularly the case given the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is indeed a premium wireless gaming and has a high list price. However, the higher the list price, the harder they fall, some sort of saying goes, and as Black Friday gaming deals go, this is a cracker.

I cannot emphasize the Nova Pro Wireless' greatness more and hand on heart say that if you were going to buy any premium or wireless gaming headset this year, it should be this one. You can find some more information on the deals and the headset below, along with some other wireless headset prices.

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is my go-to PS5 headset now and has been for a year or so; I've reviewed loads of headsets and seen many come through my house since then, but none have dislodged the Nova Pro Wireless. It's got world-beating game audio, a supreme level of design and build quality, a top mic, an ingenious battery solution, a genuinely useful and feature-filled DAC unit, and it's multi-platform too.

However, if it's still a little bit out of budget or if you're looking to keep your options open then check out the below prices on a bunch of awesome wireless gaming headsets.

