Some of our favorite Razer gaming peripherals are on offer for Black Friday and should not be missed

It wouldn't be Black Friday without Razer getting involved and the brand has cut the price of a whole swathe of its gaming lineup. There are discounts on everything from laptops to headsets and basically anything in between.

We're big fans of Razer gaming gear here at TechRadar Gaming so have picked out some favorites from the price cuts that we can recommend if you're looking for a new chair, controller, or headset.

Stand-out deals include the wonderful Wolverine V2 Pro PS5 controller dropping to just $179.99 in the US or just £179.99 in the UK. The Kishi Ultra mobile controller has also fallen to a new low of $129.99 in the US and £129.99 in the UK, but you can see even more on those deals and some other top picks below.

Today's best Razer gaming deals

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma: was $149.99 now $59.99 at Razer This is a huge price drop on what is one of the finest wired Xbox controllers you can get your hands on right now. Sadly, it's not on offer at Razer UK so only those in the US will be able to take advantage of this deal. UK price: £149.99 at Razer

Razer Fujin Pro gaming chair: was $1,049.99 now $894.99 at Razer The Fujin Pro is one of the few gaming chairs to receive a five-star score from us; we love this chair, and this is a significant discount that makes the premium chair a little less hard on the wallet. Sadly, the Fujin Pro is not available in the UK, but shoppers there can save 20% on the Razer Enki chair with the price of that seat dropping to £399.99 at Razer.

No matter what kind of gamer you are, we reckon the Razer Black Friday sale has something for you. From a premium PS5 pad at a steep discount to a brilliant wired Xbox pick or Nintendo Switch-compatible headphones, there are good options here no matter your console of choice.

