Some of our favorite Razer gaming peripherals are on offer for Black Friday and should not be missed
Five of the very best
It wouldn't be Black Friday without Razer getting involved and the brand has cut the price of a whole swathe of its gaming lineup. There are discounts on everything from laptops to headsets and basically anything in between.
• Shop the full Razer sale in the US
• Shop the full Razer sale in the UK
We're big fans of Razer gaming gear here at TechRadar Gaming so have picked out some favorites from the price cuts that we can recommend if you're looking for a new chair, controller, or headset.
Stand-out deals include the wonderful Wolverine V2 Pro PS5 controller dropping to just $179.99 in the US or just £179.99 in the UK. The Kishi Ultra mobile controller has also fallen to a new low of $129.99 in the US and £129.99 in the UK, but you can see even more on those deals and some other top picks below.
Today's best Razer gaming deals
The Wolverine V2 Pro is a fine PS5 controller, but one that often stubbornly holds on to its high price tag - until now. This deep discount sees the controller fall to its most approachable ever.
UK price: was £249.99 now £179.99 at Razer
This is a huge price drop on what is one of the finest wired Xbox controllers you can get your hands on right now. Sadly, it's not on offer at Razer UK so only those in the US will be able to take advantage of this deal.
UK price: £149.99 at Razer
The Kishi Ultra is easily the best mobile controller on the market, scoring the full five out of five stars in our review. Top-notch ergonomics and build quality, plus some really good software, make this the best option for mobile gamers with the budget.
UK price: was £149.99 now £129.99 at Razer
We love the overall premium feel and design of these wireless earbuds, which are a great fit for console gamers. They have great noise cancellation and plenty of connectivity and can now be yours for under 100 bucks in the US or 100 quid in the UK.
UK price: was £149.99 now £99.99 at Razer
The Fujin Pro is one of the few gaming chairs to receive a five-star score from us; we love this chair, and this is a significant discount that makes the premium chair a little less hard on the wallet.
Sadly, the Fujin Pro is not available in the UK, but shoppers there can save 20% on the Razer Enki chair with the price of that seat dropping to £399.99 at Razer.
It wouldn't be a Black Friday without the Razer Kraken Kitty headset getting a discount - and here we are. This is only a few cents off its lowest-ever price too, so a worthwhile pick if you want a cute pink headset.
UK price: was £99.99 now £69.99 at Razer
No matter what kind of gamer you are, we reckon the Razer Black Friday sale has something for you. From a premium PS5 pad at a steep discount to a brilliant wired Xbox pick or Nintendo Switch-compatible headphones, there are good options here no matter your console of choice.
For even more hand-picked offers, see our dedicated guides to the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, Black Friday Xbox deals, and Black Friday PS5 deals today.
If you're outside the US or UK and want to search for a bargain, you can see the latest prices on all of these products in your region below.
- Dashiell WoodHardware Writer