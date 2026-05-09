Skulking in Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor is superb, and the Nemesis System is yet to be bested by 12 years of action games

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The real nemesis is the patent system, apparently

A screenshot from Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor showing Talion marking an Uruk with TechRadar Gaming&#039;s &#039;From the Backlog&#039; badge in the top right hand corner
(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment/Monolith Productions/Future)